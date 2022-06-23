This Cool JLT Spot Has Got Some Of The Best (Affordable) Brunch Offers In Dubai

This is Dubai, it’s the summer, and both of those combined with good company basically equals AMAZING daily brunches!

We’re talking brunches that’ll have you feeling full, and satisfied, but still want to leave room for dessert. We’re talking [u]bk in Mövenpick JLT – they’ve got the brunch game going ON!

The infamous Urban Bar and Kitchen has unbeatable F&B offers to enjoy all summer long

The 6[2]9 Drunch is not for the early riser but definitely for the brunch lover

Because one brunch isn’t enough, the Drunch is MADE for those who love the concept of a late meal and an all-you-can-drink deal for the unbeatable price of AED215.

How much? AED215 for unlimited house bevvies, cocktails and bites.

When? Every Saturday from 6pm – 9pm

Roast Sunday may be a UK thing but it’s def a [u]bk thing too

Enjoy the heavenly platter-style dishes from the roast menu, paired with unlimited house bevvies for the whole fam! Kick back and choose from your favourite roast platters that include slow-roasted rib-eye, rosemary lamb leg, and roasted lemon with oregano chicken with sides of roasted potatoes, root veggies, Yorkshire pudding (of course), gravy, and broccoli gratin.

P.S. your furry friends are family too so they can def join and listen to the beats by DJ Scott Got The Funk Harris.

When? Every Sunday from 1:30pm – 4:30pm

It’s too hot outside so how about an indoor garden brunch?

How do chicken wings, succulent pulled beef sliders, fish tacos and signature salad sound? It’s just what the doctor ordered. There’s nothing more relaxing than chilling with your mates and sharing delicious platters that’ll tickle everyone’s taste buds. The Indoor Garden Brunch might sound like the perfect Saturday plan for you!

How much?

AED229 for a set menu with unlimited house bevvies and hops.

AED279 for a set menu with unlimited house bevvies, draught beer and cocktails.

When? Every Saturday from 12:30pm – 4pm

P.S. We recommend you try the BBQ beef ribs, lamb skewers, and churros with Nutella!

And because everybody loves a good deal…

Dig into delish platters and sip some bottomless bevvies for AED229 OR upgrade to the premium package for a bolstered selection of drinks for AED279. Enjoy all that with live music and of course games at the funzone from 2pm!

Bookings: