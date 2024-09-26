This Dubai Hot Spot Is Going Big With The Return Of Hops Market

Guess who’s back! It’s not Slim Shadey but it’s something Dubai folks have loved in the past… It’s Beer Market!

Time Out Market Dubai is turning up the fun this October with the return of their Beer Market

In collaboration with African + Eastern, this much-anticipated second edition runs from October 1 – 3 and promises to be a hops lover’s paradise. Imagine this: unlimited tastings of over 80 different brews from around the world, all served up in neat little 150ml glasses. Whether you’re into Lager, Stout, Wheat, Ale, IPA, Cider, or Craft Beer, there’s something for everyone to sip and savour.

But the Beer Market is about more than just sipping; it’s packed with 6 interactive experiences that will keep the excitement brewing (pun intended!)

Feeling lucky? Test your taste buds in a blind-tasting challenge for a chance to win a six-pack of hops. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like behind the scenes of a brewery, the virtual tours of Estrella Galicia or Asahi are an absolute must. Slip on a VR headset and feel like you’ve hopped across the globe to explore these legendary breweries without leaving Dubai.

There’s also a little something extra for Asahi Super Dry fans—grab a paired food item from The Time Out Market’s selected menu, and you’ll get a complimentary Asahi Super Dry and a fun set of chopsticks to take home. Fancy pouring your own pint like a pro? The Serve Studio’s got you covered with a hands-on lesson on how to pour the perfect half pint. For a touch of Instagram-worthy fun, you can even get your selfie printed onto a frothy Guinness pint!

And if that’s not enough, The House of Peroni is shaking things up with classic cocktails, each with a delightful twist. But the true star for foodies is the Editor’s Table, hosted by Estrella Galicia. This one’s for the connoisseurs—a six-course culinary journey where each dish is expertly paired with rare Estrella Galicia creations. Talk about a feast for the senses! There’s also an amazing offer in the cards; for AED 299, you can sample over 80 unique hops from a curated global selection, including an AED 99 food voucher to spend at the Market.

To top it all off, there’s a golden opportunity to win hops for a year

All you need to do is leave a review of your tasting experience, and you’ll be entered into the draw. Head to Time Out Market Dubai this October for a beer-filled weekend of interactive fun and incredible flavours!

All experiences at The Beer Market will use Myy App technology, so make sure you have Myy App downloaded and ready to go! To use Myy App, simply create a profile using your name and phone number, select the offer tile for The Beer Market, choose the experience that you wish to redeem and allow the server to tap their NFC tag for validation.

The important bits

Where? Time Out Market Dubai, Level 3, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown

When? Doors open from 7pm – 10pm on October 1, 2 and 3.

Tickets:

Standard Edition (7PM – 10PM): 299 AED – inclusive of an AED99 food voucher

Editor’s Table Pairing Dinner (8PM – 10PM): AED450

Tickets can be purchased via Platinumlist.

Need more info? Click here!