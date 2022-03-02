This Dubai Resto Makes It So You Can Treat Your Mates To Dinner Without Overspending

The capacity at restaurants in the country is back to normal and that means you can finally dine with all your mates in one go! There’s a resto at Towers Rotana Hotel that makes it so you can treat your group without going broke.

Relax with your favourite people, over a divine set menu and unlimited beverages at Teatro.

Teatro made it so you can treat your 10 mates to a divine dinner, without breaking the bank

Enjoy all your faves from the set menu and 3 hours of unlimited drinks

Teatro’s set menu combines your favourite eastern cooking with western cuisine in dishes like signature sushi, miso seabass, truffle risotto, Angus beef medallions and way more. Not to mention you and your guests can enjoy 3 hours of unlimited beverages. You read it right!

The special set menu is for a group of 8 or more and the bill won’t even indicate that half were at the table! And if you’re out for a special occasion, Teatro will provide the celebratory cake.

The important deets

Date and time: Sunday-Thursday from 6pm – 1am

Where? 3rd floor, Towers Rotana Hotel

Click here to reserve!