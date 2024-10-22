This Leading Real Estate Company Is Contributing AED30 Million To Support Children’s Education

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
These guys are setting a new standard in global philanthropy!
The collaboration is a testament to HRE’s vision of building not just luxury developments, but projects that serve a greater purpose and make a difference on a global scale.
This will ensure that children in underserved communities gain access to quality education. The alignment of HRE’s values with Dubai Cares’ mission reflects the company’s philosophy of “Building with Purpose.”
Their recently launched Skyhills Astra residential project will directly support Dubai Cares, symbolizing how HRE integrates social responsibility into its core business practices, making each development a catalyst for positive change.
The Ruler of Dubai has always emphasized education as a key driver for progress, and it’s great to see others inspired by it! As a homegrown company in Dubai, HRE has taken great pride in being able to contribute to this vision.
PLUS, to honour the contributions of Skyhills Astra homeowners, each will receive a personalized certificate from Dubai Cares, celebrating their role in supporting global education efforts and helping children build brighter futures.
