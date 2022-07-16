This Maya Diab Song Is The PERFECT Vibe For Your Weekend

You’re in your car, windows down, cruising through the beautiful streets of Dubai- PERFECT weekend? Let’s make it better!

Maya Diab has just released her new HIT and it’s the PERFECT summer song that you all were waiting for.

Eiish Ahla Snin is an Egyptian upbeat track that is all about positivity.

WARNING: It’s so catchy- listen once and you’re hooked!

She just created a new TikTok favourite

Told you the song is catchy. It’s caught quite a bit of attention on social media, especially TikTok and Instagram. Eiish Ahla Snin is excellent background music for your summer weekend reel!

Maya talks about spending some quality time with fam

The Lebanese artist’s new song is a party in a tune- audio confetti anyone?!

The lyrics are about spreading positivity and spending time with your near and dear ones.

Eiish Ahla Snin precisely what you need to take over as the DJ at any party. Don’t miss out on the stunning visual shots as she shows you how to chill by the beach.

What are you waiting for? Hit that play button now!

