This Newly Launched Observation Deck Is Taking Dubai Views To The NEXT Level! 

If you literally LIVE for a snatched birds-eye view or are itching for some sick panoramic shots for your ‘gram, then you’re in for a treat.

Picture this: You’re standing 250 meters above ground, with glossy 360 views of Palm Jumeirah and all its fronds, the cool winter breeze is blowing your luscious locks back and having your coat flutter in the wind… this is what you call the ‘money shot’, ya’feel?!

Get yourself to The Next Level – The View at The Palm, the ICONIC glass-framed observation deck on the 54th floor at The Palm Tower and the new extension to The View at The Palm, and literally eat up unobstructed and uninterrupted views of the Palm Islands, with city & gulf views.

The glossy launch was inaugurated by a unique collab with Zahra Lari, the uber successful and first Emirati figure skater

This snatched collab saw Zahra dropping from a helicopter onto The Next Level – The View at The Palm, which was temporarily transformed into an ice-rink and her own skating playground for one day.

There at the exclusive viewing deck, the skater performed acrobatic stunts, dances and spins on Palm Jumeirah’s highest vantage point. Those stunts, with those views?! That’s some NEXT LEVEL jazz.

Views from The Next Level don’t just impress, but truly inspire!

Marvel at the sheer magnificence of Dubai’s palm tree-shaped island – Palm Jumeirah and get inspired by the perseverance, commitment and vision that went into creating this feat of engineering that captured the world’s imagination.

The launch of the highest vantage point in Palm Jumeirah is sure to crank city views to the NEXT Level.

Packages?

tickets start at AED 325 for adults and AED 145 for juniors aged 4-12. The package includes: – Fast track access to The View on Level 52 and Level 54 – A guided tour and VIP lounge access where a house beverage or a bubbly drink, Arabic sweets and snacks are served – Arabic sweets and snacks Children: below 4 years Free of Charge

*All rates are inclusive of 5% VAT.

The views from The Next Level – The View at The Palm are nothing less than a masterpiece!

Dubai’s most booked-up spot is getting a whole lot more attractive! So nab your tickets ASAP

Deets for The Next level – The View at The Palm:

Timings?

Monday to Thursday: 9 am – 10 pm

Friday to Sunday: 9 am – 12 am

Where? The View at the Palm Jumeirah – The Next Level (highest floor)

Visitors can purchase their tickets online or at the ticketing desk which is situated between Starbucks and the gift shop.

For more information, call 800THEVIEW.