This OG Gourmet Food Café Has Opened Up In The POPULAR Dubai Silicon Oasis Hood! 

When we say ‘JONES’, you say ‘GROCER’!!

Try to stay calm but your FAVE Aussie speciality gourmet food retailer has opened up in Silicon Oasis and the spread is absolutely wild.

The award-winning café, in conjunction with Radisson RED, has officially opened doors to the public and believe you me, this family-friendly destination is THE place for foodies to be.

Your hood just got a tad livelier thanks to Jones the Grocer and its raw charm

Hop in for a full hearty English brekkie… a business lunch or for some FINEEEE dinner options with boo.

Drinks GALORE! Jones the Grocer will have the DSO community TURNT with their selection of grapes, hops, and speciality cocktails, along with their multi-award-winning menu

Yunib Siddiqui, CEO & Owner of the Jones the Grocer Franchise explained that,

“We are delighted to open our 24th outlet in this region, in conjunction with SOHM at Radisson RED. I absolutely love this store’s design and how its indoor flows into the outdoors. We’ve got the best of Jones at this site, great food, a top team, and a significant cheese and food offer aligned with the local community. I’m super excited for this opening.”

Also commenting, Stuart Birkwood, General Manager and Curator of Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis added:

“We are thrilled to welcome such a fantastic brand such as Jones the Grocer to the Radisson RED brand & to our community. This venue really has something for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming guests next week.”

The resto is a refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle of the city!

The shaded and landscaped terrace is home to two separate play areas for children as well as a kids’ mini scooter track and ample space for parents to bask in the sunshine whilst keeping an eye on the children.

Treat yourself or gift a loved one any of Jones’ thoughtful hampers!

From the pastry counter to the abundant sandwich counter, you will have a plethora of gifts, hampers and artisan retail products to choose from.

You can also explore the cheese room and charcuterie for the finest cuts, flavours and products to take back to your humble abode.

Head down to the intimate cafe at DSO to enjoy tempting food, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, signature jones cooking classes and all that JAZZ!

All the sauce:

Where? Jones the Grocer, Radisson RED, Dubai Silicon Oasis

For more deets, click here.