This RAK Resort Is Going Big With Deals On All Their Festive Happenings

It’s that magical time of the year when the weather cools, everyone’s rocking red sweaters and fairy lights are taking over. Ras Al Khaimah is all about the buzzing Christmas spirit and that’s why you should carry an overnight bag and drive on over this holiday season.

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island has extraordinary festive happenings from December 23 until December 30, including fantastic rates on their Festive Staycations which start at AED971!

Book your festive stay in a Deluxe Island Sea view room + breakfast for AED971, PLUS kids can visit Santa right here in the heart of RAK

Bring the kiddos along because they’ll have an absolute blast at Starfish Adventure Club! We’re talking dedicated kid’s buffets, visits from Santa, kids’ camp, an indoor fun zone and a floating water park.

Your Christmas feast, turkey takeaway and NYE celebrations are all here

Because the holidays also mean delicious feasts all throughout December, Boons Brasserie and Bar has curated a delectable festive menu and the Market is going all out with bountiful Christmas Eve and Day buffets.

Deets-

Festive 3-course set menu AED 250 per person

Christmas Day Brunch AED 295 per person and kids under 6 eat free!

Catch the fireworks at Neo Sky Bar, where they’re throwing the ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration with unlimited drinks, DJs on decks and captivating 360-degree views! Wondering where to keep the little ones? Kids love to have (supervised) fun so bring them along so they can also enjoy a night of magic shows, acrobats, live music, disco buffer and more.

Deets: All that for AED550 per person.

And if you’re a RAK resident, say goodbye to the stress of hosting and get your turkey takeaway from Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, complete with all the mouth-watering trimming and an indulgent chocolate yule log with dark chocolate spread. Place your order 48 hours in advance so you can guarantee your slot!

Deets:

AED475 for the turkey takeaway with trimming

AED199 for the chocolate yule log

The finer deets

To book your festive dining or to inquire call +971 7 246 0131 or email dining.almarjanisland@movenpick.com

Click here for more info!