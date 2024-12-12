This Resto At SLS Hotel Dubai Is Whipping Up An Elaborate Christmas Feast

Tis the season to embrace the magic of Christmas and the holiday season. It’s here, which means it’s time for gathering, feasting and creating everlasting memories with your faves! There’s one spot that does it best and that’s Carna by Dario Cecchini, where culinary mastery meets festive cheer. High above the city on the 74th floor of the SLS Dubai Hotel, Carna is bringing out the festive lights for two extraordinary dining experiences that will leave you with unforgettable holiday memories.
Start the celebrations early with Carna’s Christmas Eve Dinner, a sumptuous dining affair that sets the tone for a joyful holiday
Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner or an intimate gathering, Carna’s Christmas Eve Dinner is the perfect way to usher in Christmas with style. Feast on Carna’s beloved à la carte menu featuring Dario Cecchini’s signature premium cuts and Florentine dishes. Every bite is a tribute to culinary excellence, from perfectly aged steaks to indulgent Italian sides and desserts.
Make Christmas Day extra special with Carna’s Christmas Lunch Roast, a heartwarming celebration of tradition and flavour
Perfect for families and friends, Carna’s Christmas Lunch Roast is quite the elevated dining experience that combines exceptional food with the magic of the holidays. Gather your loved ones and savour a delectable selection of perfectly roasted meats, complete with all the classic trimmings and seasonal delights. Golden-crisp roast potatoes, rich gravy and more, every dish served on the table will have you feeling the festive vibes. Delight in the harmonious blend of holiday cheer with live vocalists serenading you with festive tunes while you take in the breathtaking views of Dubai’s skyline.
Located in the Downtown district, the impressive 75-storey tower makes SLS Dubai one of the tallest hotels and residences in the region and comes with incomparable 360-degree views over the city, with unobstructed views of the iconic Burj Khalifa. Developed in collaboration with international architecture firm Aedas, SLS Dubai features 254 expertly designed hotel rooms by acclaimed designer Paul Bishop, 371 residential units and 321 hotel apartments. In true SLS fashion, contemporary art, unique characteristics, sleek accents and exceptional fittings are featured throughout. The opulent Sky Lobby sits on the 71st floor with the region’s highest two infinity pools set on the 75th floor and the signature luxe Ciel Spa on the 69th, all offering coveted views of the city.