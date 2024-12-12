This Resto At SLS Hotel Dubai Is Whipping Up An Elaborate Christmas Feast

Start the celebrations early with Carna’s Christmas Eve Dinner, a sumptuous dining affair that sets the tone for a joyful holiday

Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner or an intimate gathering, Carna’s Christmas Eve Dinner is the perfect way to usher in Christmas with style. Feast on Carna’s beloved à la carte menu featuring Dario Cecchini’s signature premium cuts and Florentine dishes. Every bite is a tribute to culinary excellence, from perfectly aged steaks to indulgent Italian sides and desserts.

When? December 24th

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carna by Dario Cecchini (@carnadubai)

Make Christmas Day extra special with Carna’s Christmas Lunch Roast, a heartwarming celebration of tradition and flavour

Perfect for families and friends, Carna’s Christmas Lunch Roast is quite the elevated dining experience that combines exceptional food with the magic of the holidays. Gather your loved ones and savour a delectable selection of perfectly roasted meats, complete with all the classic trimmings and seasonal delights. Golden-crisp roast potatoes, rich gravy and more, every dish served on the table will have you feeling the festive vibes. Delight in the harmonious blend of holiday cheer with live vocalists serenading you with festive tunes while you take in the breathtaking views of Dubai’s skyline.

Price: AED350 per person

When? December 25 from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM