This Ultimate Tech & Business Summit Is Taking Place In Qatar

Web Summit Qatar 2025 is the place to be for tech people

Tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and investors get ready! Web Summit Qatar 2025 is set to be one of the biggest and most exciting technology events in the Middle East, bringing together 20,000 attendees, 1,250 startups & top global innovators from February 23-26 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

The future of innovation in the heart of Qatar

Web Summit Qatar is the place where the brightest minds in tech, business & investment converge to shape the future. With a jam-packed agenda featuring inspiring keynotes, thought-provoking panel discussions, and hands-on workshops, attendees will gain insights into the latest trends in AI, fintech, sustainability, digital transformation, and much more.

World-class speakers and industry leaders

This year’s event boasts an all-star lineup of speakers, including:

Alexis Ohanian (Reddit & Seven Seven Six)

(Reddit & Seven Seven Six) Eduardo Saverin (Facebook co-founder & B Capital)

(Facebook co-founder & B Capital) Laura Chambers (Mozilla CEO)

(Mozilla CEO) Brian Robbins (Paramount Pictures CEO)

These visionaries, along with top executives, startup founders, and investors, will share their expertise on the future of technology, investment strategies, and digital disruption.

The newest addition: The iHeart podcast creator studio

One of this year’s exciting additions is the iHeart Podcast Creator Studio, an on-site recording space where top podcast creators will tape live episodes. Attendees will also have access to exclusive workshops covering storytelling, production, and audience growth, which is perfect for aspiring podcasters looking to break into the industry.

Beyond the speaker sessions, Web Summit Qatar offers incredible opportunities for networking and collaboration. Whether you’re a startup founder looking for investors, a developer seeking the latest industry trends, or a corporate leader exploring innovation strategies, this event is designed to connect people who are shaping the future.

The event will feature top-tier podcast talent like Malcolm Gladwell, Jay Shetty, and David Eagleman for fireside chats, Q&As, and live podcast recordings…

Be part of the future of tech and business

Web Summit Qatar 2025 is not just another conference, it’s a launchpad for new ideas, groundbreaking discussions & meaningful connections. Whether you’re tuning in for the latest tech advancements, investment opportunities, or digital transformation strategies, this event is your gateway to the future!

Check out the full schedule and grab your tickets at qatar.websummit.com.