This Woman Owned Dubai-Based Business Is Putting An End To Food Waste

Eradicating Food Waste Has Never Been Easier!

This women-owned, Dubai-based startup aims to utilize every piece of food waste to create an opportunity for every food scrap to become a solution rather than a burden on our society and environment.

The Waste Lab’s goal is to put an end to food waste through their interactive digital platform that enables users to use simple yet customized solutions for minimizing food waste and rewarding users’ eco-friendly behavior as a form of encouragement. Their solutions are super convenient for households and businesses, such as hotels and restaurants, and simplify the collection and separation of food scraps and leftovers from the kitchen, and composting or repurposing.

Simple and Convenient

It’s pretty simple! The food waste collected from you will be sorted at source and disposed to create healthy compost and other byproducts that benefit our local soil, local farms, local food and local jobs with just one simple step.

The Waste Lab’s practices also tackle the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

The Waste Lab is working on cultivating a community of individuals and businesses that understands and practices proper organic waste sorting at source and disposal which, in turn, will be used to create healthy compost and other byproducts that benefit our local soil, local farms, local food and local jobs.

“If we continue our current disposal habits, Dubai would need as much land as two Palm Jumeirah islands by 2050, just for extra landfill needs.” Said Waste Lab’s co-founder Ceylan Uren about the significance of food scraps and her mission to simplify composting in the UAE to Emirates Nature WWF

The Waste Lab is subscription-based and can be used by anyone and everyone who’s interested in putting an end to food waste and helping our environment. All you gotta do is separate your organic waste at source with their provided guidelines and support, and they’ll handle all the rest!

