Latest
A TikTok User Is Leaving Wads Of Cash Around Dubai But No One Knows If It's Real
A TikTok user in Dubai has racked up hundreds of thousands of views for videos which show him leaving wads of cash in various locations around Dubai.
The videos on the account follow a similar pattern; first, the videographer’s hand is seen holding a bunch of AED500 notes. He then hides the cash in dirt, sand, or even on delivery bikes and cleaning equipment before the viewer gets one last view of the location with some type of distinguishing landmark in Dubai, tempting viewers to go and find the cash.
Is a mystery man in Dubai paying it forward by leaving real money around the city? Is it even real money? And if it is real, does he leave the cash there when he finishes filming or is it (and you’d HATE to think it) all for the glory of internet fame? The internet is divided over the intentions of the viral vids.
In the latest video, an AED1,000 note is placed in some street cleaning equipment
In one video, you can see AED2,500 being placed on a Freedom Pizza delivery bike
The comments are a mixed bag with some suggesting the TikToker probably owns the delivery bike, or, that he took the money right back after filming was over
While others are looking at the glass half-full and said thank you to the mystery man for the wildly generous act
“You have a good heart, bless you keep it up”
There has already been one arrest associated with similar internet trends in Dubai
In May, a man was arrested for sneezing on a UAE note and sharing the video online, there was also an arrest in 2019 where a resident filmed himself throwing cash for internet fame.
Following that arrest, residents were reminded by police to use social media responsibly, and to ‘avoid actions that may go against local values, cultures, and traditions.’
Comments and videos via TikTok