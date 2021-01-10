A TikTok User Is Leaving Wads Of Cash Around Dubai But No One Knows If It's Real

A TikTok user in Dubai has racked up hundreds of thousands of views for videos which show him leaving wads of cash in various locations around Dubai.

The videos on the account follow a similar pattern; first, the videographer’s hand is seen holding a bunch of AED500 notes. He then hides the cash in dirt, sand, or even on delivery bikes and cleaning equipment before the viewer gets one last view of the location with some type of distinguishing landmark in Dubai, tempting viewers to go and find the cash.

Is a mystery man in Dubai paying it forward by leaving real money around the city? Is it even real money? And if it is real, does he leave the cash there when he finishes filming or is it (and you’d HATE to think it) all for the glory of internet fame? The internet is divided over the intentions of the viral vids.

In the latest video, an AED1,000 note is placed in some street cleaning equipment