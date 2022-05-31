Top 10 Best Spots With Live Music In Dubai

Whether its jazz, blues, Latin, or rock and roll, sometimes a nice atmosphere and some good music is all you need. Here are 10 of our fave spots that feature live music, good food, and a great atmosphere!

10. Hard Rock Café – Dubai Festival City

Whether you wanna celebrate a special milestone or just have a lit night out, this spot is it!

What? Hard Rock café is full of American classic, you can enjoy your delicious food while having some amazing music play live on stage for you, we recommend ordering the original legendary burger, its amazing, a classic, hard to not like.

When? open from 12pm to 12am

Where? Dubai Festival City

For more info

9. Irish village – Garhoud

What? The most pleasant and unique experience, you can enjoy the live music on the weekends, have a taste of their incredible food and enjoy the atmosphere of being outdoors.

When? open from 11am to 1am

Where? Irish Village Garhoud & Studio City

*Live music timings: 08:30 pm to 11:00 pm | 09:00 pm to 12:00 am (Thursday and Friday)

For more info

8. Lock Stock & Barrel – JBR

A chill vibe, delish food and awesome drinks!

What? Lock stock barrel is a favorite chill party spot, full of joy and laughter with incredible affordable food. There is an option for everyone, right when you walk in you’ll feel the vibe and hear the fantastic music playing live Infront of you, it’s unique, it’s different, always guaranteed fun.

When? MON-SAT 9am-9pm / SUN 9am-3pm

Where? Grand Millennium Hotel and JBR

For more info

7. Blue Bar – Novotel Dubai World Trade Centre

Enjoy a relaxed and informal atmosphere whilst soaking in the soulful tracks nightly and live performances every weekend.

What? It’s the one and only jazz bar , the food is to die for almost unbeatable, the vibe there is everything, from LED lights and a perfect view to the stage where the most amazing bands will play while you indulge in your food.

When? open from 12pm to 1am

Where? Novotel WTC

For more info

6. The Stables – White Crown

A chill pub bringing together good music, good selection of beer, good food and a great atmosphere

What? Live music, crackin’ British Pub Grub & a delish bar selection

When? Open from 12pm to 12am

Where? 1st & 2nd Floor, White Crown Building

For more info

5. Koubba Bar – Madinat Jumeirah

Designed with an enchanting Arabesque theme, and a gorgeous outdoor terrace setting for a romantic and memorable time with your loved ones!

What? Enjoy delicious pre-dinner drinks in the bars beautiful surroundings, with sunset-themed cocktails from our mixology trolley to complement the moment.

When? Open from 5pm to 2am

Where? Madinat Jumeirah

For more info

4. Bla Bla Dubai – Jumeirah Beach Residence

Enjoy Japanese, Italian & American offerings crafted in an upmarket restaurant at this trendy beach club with live music

What? 20 bars, 3 cuisines in 1 beach club!

Where? JBR

When? Open every day 8 am till 3 am

For more info

3. Nola Eatery & Social House:

Delish Food, live music, loads of fun and a great ladies night!

What? Day – Coffee & beignets on the house during the day and 4 cocktails & 50% off food bill for groups of ladies in the evening + Happy hour daily from 5-8

When? Sunday – Thursday 12:00 pm to 1:00 am / Friday – Saturday 12:00 pm to 2:00 am

Where? Cluster P JLT

For more info

2. McGettigan’s – Souk Madinat

Dubai’s best gastro experience located in the heart of the Souk Madinat. Serving great food & perfect pints daily

What? There’s nothing better than live sports, live music & great tunes and McGettigan’s has got you covered on all 3!

When? Monday-Thursday- 12pm-2am / Friday-12pm-3am / Saturday- 10am-3am / Sunday-10am-2am

Where? Souk Madinat

For more info

1. Trader Vic’s – Multiple locations

What? Enjoy A true escape from the city with its Cuban band, Pacific décor and waterfront views on the Mai Tai terrace.

When? 6:00 pm to 2:00 am (Crown Plaza) / 5:00pm to 3:00 am (JBR) / 6:00 pm to 2:00am (Souk Madinat)

Where? Crown plaza, souk Madinat and JBR

For bookings click here