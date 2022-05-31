Latest
Top 10 Best Spots With Live Music In Dubai
Whether its jazz, blues, Latin, or rock and roll, sometimes a nice atmosphere and some good music is all you need. Here are 10 of our fave spots that feature live music, good food, and a great atmosphere!
10. Hard Rock Café – Dubai Festival City
Whether you wanna celebrate a special milestone or just have a lit night out, this spot is it!
What? Hard Rock café is full of American classic, you can enjoy your delicious food while having some amazing music play live on stage for you, we recommend ordering the original legendary burger, its amazing, a classic, hard to not like.
When? open from 12pm to 12am
Where? Dubai Festival City
For more info click here
View this post on Instagram
9. Irish village – Garhoud
What? The most pleasant and unique experience, you can enjoy the live music on the weekends, have a taste of their incredible food and enjoy the atmosphere of being outdoors.
When? open from 11am to 1am
Where? Irish Village Garhoud & Studio City
*Live music timings: 08:30 pm to 11:00 pm | 09:00 pm to 12:00 am (Thursday and Friday)
For more info click here
View this post on Instagram
8. Lock Stock & Barrel – JBR
A chill vibe, delish food and awesome drinks!
What? Lock stock barrel is a favorite chill party spot, full of joy and laughter with incredible affordable food. There is an option for everyone, right when you walk in you’ll feel the vibe and hear the fantastic music playing live Infront of you, it’s unique, it’s different, always guaranteed fun.
When? MON-SAT 9am-9pm / SUN 9am-3pm
Where? Grand Millennium Hotel and JBR
For more info click here
View this post on Instagram
7. Blue Bar – Novotel Dubai World Trade Centre
Enjoy a relaxed and informal atmosphere whilst soaking in the soulful tracks nightly and live performances every weekend.
What? It’s the one and only jazz bar , the food is to die for almost unbeatable, the vibe there is everything, from LED lights and a perfect view to the stage where the most amazing bands will play while you indulge in your food.
When? open from 12pm to 1am
Where? Novotel WTC
For more info click here
View this post on Instagram
6. The Stables – White Crown
A chill pub bringing together good music, good selection of beer, good food and a great atmosphere
What? Live music, crackin’ British Pub Grub & a delish bar selection
When? Open from 12pm to 12am
Where? 1st & 2nd Floor, White Crown Building
For more info click here
Woohoo and Wed have more in common than the initial letter W. It’s worth hooting for at The Stables! Ladies, enjoy 4 complimentary drinks. Groove to the live performance by the house band LiveWire. #Wednesday #TheStables #DubaiRestaurants #Rogue #LadiesNight #Evening #Fun pic.twitter.com/2V0Ag13qD7
— The Stables Dubai (@TheStablesDubai) August 28, 2019
5. Koubba Bar – Madinat Jumeirah
Designed with an enchanting Arabesque theme, and a gorgeous outdoor terrace setting for a romantic and memorable time with your loved ones!
What? Enjoy delicious pre-dinner drinks in the bars beautiful surroundings, with sunset-themed cocktails from our mixology trolley to complement the moment.
When? Open from 5pm to 2am
Where? Madinat Jumeirah
For more info click here
4. Bla Bla Dubai – Jumeirah Beach Residence
Enjoy Japanese, Italian & American offerings crafted in an upmarket restaurant at this trendy beach club with live music
What? 20 bars, 3 cuisines in 1 beach club!
Where? JBR
When? Open every day 8 am till 3 am
For more info click here
View this post on Instagram
3. Nola Eatery & Social House:
Delish Food, live music, loads of fun and a great ladies night!
What? Day – Coffee & beignets on the house during the day and 4 cocktails & 50% off food bill for groups of ladies in the evening + Happy hour daily from 5-8
When? Sunday – Thursday 12:00 pm to 1:00 am / Friday – Saturday 12:00 pm to 2:00 am
Where? Cluster P JLT
For more info
View this post on Instagram
2. McGettigan’s – Souk Madinat
Dubai’s best gastro experience located in the heart of the Souk Madinat. Serving great food & perfect pints daily
What? There’s nothing better than live sports, live music & great tunes and McGettigan’s has got you covered on all 3!
When? Monday-Thursday- 12pm-2am / Friday-12pm-3am / Saturday- 10am-3am / Sunday-10am-2am
Where? Souk Madinat
For more info click here
View this post on Instagram
1. Trader Vic’s – Multiple locations
What? Enjoy A true escape from the city with its Cuban band, Pacific décor and waterfront views on the Mai Tai terrace.
When? 6:00 pm to 2:00 am (Crown Plaza) / 5:00pm to 3:00 am (JBR) / 6:00 pm to 2:00am (Souk Madinat)
Where? Crown plaza, souk Madinat and JBR
For bookings click here
View this post on Instagram