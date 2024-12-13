Landmark AED 350 Million Land Deal Set To Reshape Dubai Business District’s Skyline

Yet another prized jewel is coming to Dubai’s SZR crown, all thanks to this boutique real estate firm based in the UAE…

Pride and Property LLC has orchestrated a landmark AED 350 million land transaction for a luxury tower along Sheikh Zayed Road

The deal, among the largest in 2024, underscores Dubai’s position as a global leader in high-value property investments.

The transaction was led by the partners at Pride and Property LLC: Nitin Chauhan and Kunal Singh Sandhu

This ace duo have a proven track record in handling high-value real estate transactions, including a AED 300 million villa plot sale in Jumeirah Golf Estates. The duo’s expertise solidifies the firm’s reputation as a key player in Dubai’s real estate sector, especially among the most trending luxury property sector.

Nithin Chauhan spoke about how this project is already a winner owing to its premium location:

“This project embodies the pinnacle of luxury living on Sheikh Zayed Road. Its unparalleled location, offering stunning views of Sheikh Zayed Road and the sea, naturally drew interest from top developers. The upcoming luxury tower will redefine the skyline and demonstrate developers’ confidence in Dubai’s thriving real estate market,”

Kunal Singh Sandhu credits his team and assures us that Pride and Property is definitely a name to watch out for when it comes to luxury property:

“Our team dedicated considerable time and effort to this transaction, which highlights the increasing demand for high-end real estate in Dubai. The luxury property market here is on the rise, and the best is yet to come.”

This project is set to become a landmark symbol of the city’s growth and innovation

With 2024 shaping up as a record-breaking year for Dubai’s real estate market, projects like this reaffirm the emirate’s standing as a premier destination for luxury living and global investments.