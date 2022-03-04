Trump Jr. Gave Words Of Encouragement To Kingsley Properties' Vice President

“Keep working hard. Take them to the top and maybe I’ll see you soon in Dubai, my friend.”

Those are just the encouraging words of Donald Trump Jr. who surely doesn’t need an intro. But who’s he talking to?

We all know that real estate in Dubai is absolutely booming right now. Everyone wants to be in Dubai and everyone who’s already moved here, want the best houses to live in, which also means the best real estate companies.

Donald Trump Jr. wished the best of luck to Kingsley Properties’ newest Vice President, Pamul Sharma

Trump Jr.’s personalised message gave such motivation to Kinglsey Proprties’ new Vice President

When you get a personalised video message, encouraging you and wishing you the best of luck at your new role, it’s an amazing feeling, no doubt. But when that personalised message comes from the American property bigwig and real estate tycoon, The Trump Organisation, it means that much more!

Sharma is no stranger to Trump Jr. in fact, he heard him speak at a launch event in the emirate in 2017.

“I still remember the passion with which he spoke about his vision for Dubai and his billion-dollar businesses around the world. And seeing this video from him pop up on my phone today makes me feel even more excited recalling that special evening,”

Sharma said

He also said that it’s not often that you see people celebrating other’s successes in this industry but especially that it came from Donald Trump Jr. makes it so motivating.

The deets

For more info on Kingsley Properties, visit their LinkedIn profile here!