Two Earthquake Tremors Were Felt Across The UAE In A Two Hour Span

A series of earthquakes in Southern Iran resulted in two tremors being felt across the UAE within a two-hour span.

Residents reported that the tremors were one of the strongest felt in the UAE in a long time. These tremors have been the fifth and sixth in the UAE over the past three weeks.

Besides the UAE, neighbouring countries Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and Afghanistan also felt the tremors.

#Earthquake in #Dubai twice in one night. Both were strong and long stretched. #UAE. Hope everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/Nfmm6TbNEY — Dr Prithvi priya (@drprithvipriya) July 1, 2022

There were casualties reported in Iran

Southern Iran has experienced a total of 10 earthquakes in the past 15 hours. The magnitudes have ranged from 4.2 to 6.3, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

Reports say that there have been over 3 deaths and several injuries.

The most recent earthquake was a 4.2 on the Richter scale and occurred at 9:07 am, but was not felt in the UAE.

The UAE experienced the tremors of two 6.3 earthquakes that occurred at 1:32 am and 3:24 am.

People across the country evacuated their buildings

Owing to the strong tremors, several UAE residents rushed outside their buildings at both times. No casualties or severe damages have been reported so far.

Also Read: Safety During An Earthquake: Seven Steps To Remember