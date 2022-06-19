UAE Companies That Make False Advertisement Are Liable To Hefty Fines And Imprisonment

Name something more frustrating than buying a product that promises exceptional results with every use and then… it fails you. That’s probably the biggest heartache you can ever endure.

The UAE is making sure that whatever you’re buying is not misleading you and making false promises because who wants to waste their money like that?

The UAE Public Prosecution recently shared the penalties for misleading consumers with inaccurate ads and promos, on their social media platforms

Based on Article 48 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes, penalties include imprisonment and a fine between AED20,000 and AED500,000.

The Public Prosecution stated that anyone who promotes goods or services through misleading advertisement or using false data can be subjected to heavy fines. Those who also advertise, promote, broker, or encourage the dealing in a virtual or digital currency, a stored value unit, or any unit of payment that is not recognised by the UAE, or without obtaining a license, can also be held accountable.

If you ever buy something that made false promises to you, you can file a complaint.