UAE Government COVID Updates: Active Cases Drop Down To 4,684

The latest updates from the UAE government COVID briefing…

Last night, the UAE announced the recovery rate increased by 18% and the mortality rate decreased by 45% compared to last week.

Along with that, the COVID-19 mortality rate in the UAE is the lowest globally at 0.4%. The UAE has also launched an identification drive where residents and nationals will need to add their details as part of coordinated efforts to battle the virus.

Active cases in the UAE stand at 4,684

Recent tests revealed a 12% increase in confirmed cases

The recovery rate increased by 18%, and the mortality rate decreased by 45% compared to last week

Every resident and national must add their details to a new ‘Your Data… Your Identity’ initiative

