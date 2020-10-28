UAE Government COVID Updates: Active Cases Drop Down To 4,684

The latest updates from the UAE government COVID briefing… Last night, the UAE announced the recovery rate increased by 18% and the mortality rate decreased by 45% compared to last week. Along with that, the COVID-19 mortality rate in the UAE is the lowest globally at 0.4%. The UAE has also launched an identification drive where residents and nationals will need to add their details as part of coordinated efforts to battle the virus. Active cases in the UAE stand at 4,684

The Ministry of Health conducts 110,807 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,390 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,708 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications. #committowin pic.twitter.com/obK6HdxfUi — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 27, 2020

Between 20 and 27 October, the rate of tests increased to 1% compared to the same period last week, and tests revealed a 12% increase in confirmed cases.#CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 27, 2020

The recovery rate increased by 18%, and mortality rate decreased by 45% compared to last week. The mortality rate is the lowest globally at 0.4%.#CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 27, 2020

ICA announces the launch of "Your Data..Your Identity" initiative with the aim of providing an updated digital platform that meets the goals of the medical sector and other sectors within the coordinated efforts to respond to the #COVID-19 pandemic.#CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 27, 2020