UAE Issues Blanket Ban On Single-Use Plastic Starting 2024

UAE bids farewell to single-use plastic bags for good

Plastic bags are going for good starting next year in the UAE…

Starting January 1st, 2024, The UAE will implement a blanket ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. The ministerial resolution also prohibits the import, production and circulation of single-use plastic shopping bags.

 

Wider ban on single-use plastic ahead

Starting 1st of January, 2026, the country will also be banning plastic products like cups, plates, cutlery, containers and boxes.

