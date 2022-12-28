UAE Nationals Can Now Take A Paid Entrepreneurship Leave For Up To One Year

UAE nationals can now take a paid entrepreneurship leave for self employment for up to one year!

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced that UAE nationals working in the federal government sector can now apply for a year-long paid leave to establish or manage an entrepreneurial project.

This paid leave initiative will allow employees to take a year off in order to launch a business and become entrepreneurs starting January 13th, 2023..

The Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment targets Emirati employees working in the federal entities. It aims to empower national cadres and talents and motivate them to enter the world of entrepreneurship to discover its fields pic.twitter.com/tpwNnCgXBf — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) December 28, 2022

The first of its kind globally

Globally, this scheme is the first of its kind and is part of the “Projects of the 50” program by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister (PM), and Ruler of Dubai.

The initiative aims to promote entrepreneurship in the UAE and encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst UAE nationals.

Innovative vision

Director-General (DG) of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, emphasized the importance of an entrepreneurship leave for self-employment as it showcases the innovative vision of the UAE leaders.

She also revealed that the government will be aiding and collaborating with business incubators and the private sector in order to train workers who benefit from the leave.