UAE Residents’ Quality Of Life Is Set To Increase In 2023

2023 is the year of better living for UAE residents

Recent data for 2023 revealed that the quality of living for UAE citizens has “massively increased.” With an especially noticeable increase in areas like healthcare, safety, and purchasing power.

Rankings of Abu Dhabi and Dubai on a global scale this year have also significantly improved, according to statistics from Numbeo, a provider of databases for consumer prices and quality of life.

One of the Lowest inflation rates globally

On the quality of life measure, Dubai soared from 95 last year to 49 this year, while Abu Dhabi rose from 84 in 2022 to 24 this year, and was named the best city in the region for quality of life.

UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri also revealed the inflation rate reached 5.5% in the first nine months of 2022, which was one of the lowest inflation rates in the world last year!