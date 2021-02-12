Community
The UAE’s Notable Gestures Of Respect Was Commended In A Viral TikTok Clip
A TikTok user has a series on TikTok wherein she commends the Emirati gestures she has noticed since moving in the UAE, and it’s absolutely the purest thing on the internet you’ll see today.
If you’ve lived here for quite some time, there are some things you may have gotten accustomed to, and it’s interesting to see these things from a fresh POV.
Respect, tradition and community are the very thing that makes this country what it is, after all.
Image Creds: Pixabay | Olga Ozik
In one of her videos, TikToker Nicole talks about the generosity of the Emirati people
She exemplifies how whenever she compliments, whether it’s for a lipstick a girl is wearing or the food she’s eaten at a friend’s house that it usually followed with a gift of the same.
There’s no question that generosity runs through the veins of the UAE and the Middle East, a beautiful attribute that isn’t commended enough.
So wholesome! She also talked about leanring how to stand when someone walks into a room
What are some of the kind gestures you’ve noticed or learned in the UAE?
Let us know down below!