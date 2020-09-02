د . إAEDSRر . س

Coronavirus

Some UAE School Campuses Close After Suspected COVID-19 Cases Found Among Staff

At the UAE COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday night, it was announced some schools will revert to distance learning.

Education, Emergency and Crisis authorities announced the transfer of a group of schools to the distance learning system as a precautionary measure because during the implementation of the examinations phase for teachers and administrative staff and before the enrollment of students, suspected cases of the Covid-19 virus were found among staff.

“The Ministry and NCEMA confirmed that school administrations will communicate directly with parents and provide all updates on the study system and health status.”

Some UAE schools will revert to online learning as a temporary measure

Parents, DO disclose any suspected COVID cases immediately

You’re also asked to follow official sources for information only, do not circulate rumours.

The Ministry announced school attendance will be limited to 25% capacity for the first two weeks

Dubai’s school authority, the KHDA has not made an announcement in line with this yet.

