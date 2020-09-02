Coronavirus
Some UAE School Campuses Close After Suspected COVID-19 Cases Found Among Staff
At the UAE COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday night, it was announced some schools will revert to distance learning.
Education, Emergency and Crisis authorities announced the transfer of a group of schools to the distance learning system as a precautionary measure because during the implementation of the examinations phase for teachers and administrative staff and before the enrollment of students, suspected cases of the Covid-19 virus were found among staff.
“The Ministry and NCEMA confirmed that school administrations will communicate directly with parents and provide all updates on the study system and health status.”
The Ministry and NCEMA confirmed that school administrations will communicate directly with parents and provide all updates on the study system and health status.#CommitToWin
Parents, DO disclose any suspected COVID cases immediately
You’re also asked to follow official sources for information only, do not circulate rumours.
MOE and NCEMA call on all school employees students and their families to cooperate and disclose any suspected cases of the virus or the presence of any symptoms in order to limit the spread in addition to not practicing work or sending students to school if any symptoms appear
The Ministry announced school attendance will be limited to 25% capacity for the first two weeks
Dubai’s school authority, the KHDA has not made an announcement in line with this yet.
Overall students' attendance numbers will be initially limited to 25% in establishments, & after two weeks we plan to increase this to 50%, then 75%, and until we reach, full time education for those wishing to attend the establishments in person over remote learning.
