Some UAE School Campuses Close After Suspected COVID-19 Cases Found Among Staff

At the UAE COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday night, it was announced some schools will revert to distance learning.

Education, Emergency and Crisis authorities announced the transfer of a group of schools to the distance learning system as a precautionary measure because during the implementation of the examinations phase for teachers and administrative staff and before the enrollment of students, suspected cases of the Covid-19 virus were found among staff.

“The Ministry and NCEMA confirmed that school administrations will communicate directly with parents and provide all updates on the study system and health status.”

