Umbrella’s At The Ready: The Rain Is Coming!

Singin’ In The Rain Will Transport You Back To Hollywood’s Golden Era And Features Real Life Rain Showers!

Dubai Opera is presenting the season’s most anticipated musical “Singin’ in the Rain” from November 30 to December 14.

For the first time ever in the Middle East, the show is reviving the charm of Hollywood’s golden age with this spectacular theatrical adaptation of the iconic film. Enjoy timeless classics like “Good Morning,” and the legendary “Singin’ in the Rain,” for an evening of romance and memorable melodies.

The play is directed by the amazing West End Theatre Director Jonathan Church paired with Andrew Wright’s energetic choreography the show promises a feast for both your visual and auditory senses.

It’s a romantic & dynamic storyline

The plot centers around a silent movie star named Don Lockwood who has had a streak of hit films and a romance with the most beautiful actress in town. However, as the silver screen finds its voice and he meets a talented young girl who is set to steal his & Hollywood’s heart by causing some grand changes.

Beware of the splash zone!

The spectacular show incorporates live rain showers on stage every night which creates an atmosphere that truly brings the story to life. Simon Higlett’s intricate set design involves rain showers of over 14,000 litres of water on stage every night making it an innovative experience that cannot be missed.

The running time of the mesmerizing show is expected to be two hours & 40 minutes, including interval.

Don’t save it for a rainy day & Get your tickets!

Important Bits:

What? The musical play “Singin’ In The Rain”

When? Nov. 30 – Dec. 14

Where? Dubai Opera

Tickets? Prices start at AED 340