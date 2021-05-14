Vaccinated Residents Traveling Between Dubai And Bahrain Are Exempt From Quarantining

The UAE and Bahrain have opened a travel ‘corridor’ between them, allowing quarantine-free travel to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pretty smart, considering so many families live between the two countries, a frequent occurrence that takes place in the GCC. In line with the first day of Eid al Fitr, the announcement of this ‘strategic partnership’ was made days prior to the holiday.

So if you’re vaccinated, you need not worry about having to quarantine when going between Dubai-Bahrain

Yesssss sir!