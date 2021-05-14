Latest
Vaccinated Residents Traveling Between Dubai And Bahrain Are Exempt From Quarantining
The UAE and Bahrain have opened a travel ‘corridor’ between them, allowing quarantine-free travel to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Pretty smart, considering so many families live between the two countries, a frequent occurrence that takes place in the GCC. In line with the first day of Eid al Fitr, the announcement of this ‘strategic partnership’ was made days prior to the holiday.
So if you’re vaccinated, you need not worry about having to quarantine when going between Dubai-Bahrain
Yesssss sir!
All you have to do? Prove you’ve been vaccinated through either the Al Host app (for UAE residents) or the BeAware app (Bahrain)
But while quarantine is no longer a requisite for those traveling between the two nations, travelers are still expected to comply with COVID 19 restrictions in both destinations and adhere to all health and safety precautions.
And what about PCR tests? Well, travelers can also just show their results through the same apps (mentioned above) upon arrival according to the approved precautionary measures.
