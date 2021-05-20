vivo Takes Over The Burj Khalifa For A Major Tech Announcement

This is the tech news that’s been taking over social media like wildfire since the Burj Khalifa announced the news this week… TWO new phones launch in the UAE today that will change the game for photography.

Brought to you by vivo, the X60 series, featuring the X60 and X60 Pro, are professional photography smartphones.

This is the first time vivo, famous for seriously slick design, has worked with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and opto-electronics. This is a collab that promises you a BEAUTIFUL phone that’s committed to taking amazing photos – WINNING! The series brings together best-in-class optical lenses, sensors, image processing algorithms, and diverse multi-modal features… basically providing professional camera features in the palm of your hand.

The X60 and X60 Pro launch TODAY in the UAE – here’s everything you need to know

Both phones boast unique camera features

The vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system is ’bout to blow you AWAY. The X60 Pro model has THREE rear cameras (48MP + 13MP + 13MP), as well as a 32MP front camera – amazing!

First up, wave goodbye to your gimbal! The X60 Pro features Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, getting you clear moving shots with greater accuracy. Along with that, Extreme Night Vision 2.0 helps users recreate a million shades of night with a single tap – SUPER useful helping you capture this stunning city by night.

Then, Zoom into the X60 series, featuring diverse photo and videography features that benchmark vivo as a leader in the industry:

Getting cinematic views is a piece of cake with 2.35:1 widescreen aspect ratio and you can swoop between numerous options including HDR Super Night Portrait, Ultra-Wide Night Mode, Super Pano, Pro Sports Mode, Kids Snapshot, Multi-Style Portrait, and Long-Exposure Mode, amongst many more… Phew!

Local influencers collab with vivo to showoff the vivoX60 Pro features

You need speed, you need power, you need design… you asked, vivo answered!

Understanding we spend our LIVES on our phones, the vivo X60 series are devices crafted to perform. The energy-efficient processors contain integrated 5G basebands promising lightning fast internet speeds… 5G we are ready!

Each phone is kitted out with a mega battery, and flash charge technology, meaning your phone charge time is minimum – convenient!

But the best bit? While each phone packs a punch of technology, they STILL manage to look good. We lovveeee the ultra-this design, and just how light it is… The Black colorway weights a mere 176 grams with an ultra-thin 7.36 mm body… It’s teeny-tiny!

Your ONLY issue? Choosing a colour! The X60 Pro and X60 are inspired by summer blooms and are available in Blue or Black.

Releasing in the UAE today peeps – stocks will not last!