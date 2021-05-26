Latest
Have Your Little Ones Live Out Their Disney Dreams At This FREE Enchanted Castle
We all have those childhood memories that we absolutely cherish… that bring on the biggest smiles every time we have flashbacks! From birthday parties at theme parks or kiddo restos, long drives with the fam to those special events where your fairytale dreams come to LIFE.
And Disney X Volkswagen Middle East is EXACTLY what your little angels will remember for years to come
The Disney-themed Enchanted Castle is being held at the Al Nabooda showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road for kiddos and their parents to enjoy
Munchkins will really get a kick out of the castle itself! The iconic Disney theme park’s castle replica will just add to the vibe check of the whole magical affair.
Our Disney princesses are known to inspire generations with their kindness, courage and unique strengths that they use to stand up for what’s right. Little ones have so much to learn from them, e.g. the Rapunzel zone teaches the importance of self-love and curiosity… the Moana zone teaches confidence, strength and how to own your identity! Because when words fail, let Disney’s princesses do all the explaining 😉
This dreamy extravaganza is in celebration Volkswagen Middle East’s 3-year partnership with Disney!
Volkswagen Middle East has set up an Enchanted Castle at the Al Nabooda showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road for guests and their kids to enjoy! Everything from puzzle books, colouring wall and art materials to Disney books and a Disney movie screening area, this celebration will make you your kid’s FAVE parent without a doubt. Make sure to pass by and check the latest offers while your little ones enjoy their best time in the Enchanted Castle.
For more deets, click here.