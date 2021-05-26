Have Your Little Ones Live Out Their Disney Dreams At This FREE Enchanted Castle 

We all have those childhood memories that we absolutely cherish… that bring on the biggest smiles every time we have flashbacks! From birthday parties at theme parks or kiddo restos, long drives with the fam to those special events where your fairytale dreams come to LIFE.

The Disney-themed Enchanted Castle is being held at the Al Nabooda showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road for kiddos and their parents to enjoy

Munchkins will really get a kick out of the castle itself! The iconic Disney theme park’s castle replica will just add to the vibe check of the whole magical affair.

Our Disney princesses are known to inspire generations with their kindness, courage and unique strengths that they use to stand up for what’s right. Little ones have so much to learn from them, e.g. the Rapunzel zone teaches the importance of self-love and curiosity… the Moana zone teaches confidence, strength and how to own your identity! Because when words fail, let Disney’s princesses do all the explaining 😉