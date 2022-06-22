Wael Mansour Dropped A Fathers Day Track And You’re About To Be OBSESSED!

Stop everything you’re doing- Wael Mansour has just dropped an ADORABLE track for Father’s day, and it also features his daughter Ivy!

You know what that means people- CUTE, CUTE, CUTE!

via GIPHY

Lebanese artist Wael Mansour has not stopped gushing over his daughter Ivy- and we’re HERE for it.

The father-daughter duo have captured our hearts on the gram with their special bond, and who can blame them? Look how precious!-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wael Mansour (@waelmansourofficial)

Mansour is basically winning Father’s Day

The cuties have given us the most incredible father’s day gift. Mansour’s new song, Bayyi – is a soulful ode to his daughter, and will surely get you emotional.

The one-minute video captures those special, intimate moments between a father and his lil’ princess. Feel your heart melt into a warm pool of love and nostalgia as you watch her run up to her father and jump into his arms.

Seriously guys, WHO is cutting onions here?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HuManagement (@humanagementme)

Give your dad some love

Wael Mansour’s soothing voice is the perfect music to play as you spend some bonding time with your father today. So go give him a BIG bear hug and tell him how much you love him as you both listen to this darling track.

via GIPHY

Fathers! Tell your children how much they mean to you, or better yet – let Wael do it for you through Bayyi.