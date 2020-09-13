د . إAEDSRر . س

Shout Outs For Small Businesses! Help This Fab Sustainable Plant Business Get Back On Its Feet

COVID-19 has put small businesses under an enormous amount of pressure, so a campaign designed to highlight struggling businesses to get YOUR attention is getting heaps of support.

Visa’s #WhereYouShopMatters wants people to THINK about shopping locally. They’ve gathered local businesses that need support and listed them here. The Small Business Directory lists everything from restaurants and retail to online services and today, we’re taking a closer look at WANDER POT, a locally owned sustainable plant business.

WANDER POT spreads joy with sustainable gifts of happiness! They aim to inspire a sustainable lifestyle through green experiences and offer sustainable plant gifts, plant styling and plant rental services.

All of WANDER POT products are designed from recycled and/or biodegradable materials making it the first sustainable plant business in the UAE, watch their story here:

Where You Shop Matters gives owners the opportunity to spread the word about their business

“Aya and Ecaterina, founders and proud owners of WANDER POT. We’re grateful that our small family is growing and we’ve surrounded ourselves with a community of plant lovers and kind humans who stand for sustainability, inclusivity and social value. “

 

Small businesses will learn practical skills and tools to speed up recovery thanks to the #WhereYouShopMatters campaign

These small business shout outs are one way for small businesses to get back on their feet and if you know a business that needs support, or you’re a business owner, you can add your business to the directory for small businesses here.

Along with that, Visa is running programmes designed to help businesses begin their digital transformation. It’s all about practical tips; You’ll learn to accept digital payments, enable websites for eCommerce, digitally transform back-office operations and meet increased consumer demand for cashless payments – both online and in-store.

The important bits:

‘Where you shop matters’ is encouraging consumers to think and shop locally and aims to help small and micro businesses bounce back from the COVID-19 impact.

See the local businesses already involved here

As part of the initiative, Visa is running several programs to help businesses accept digital payments, enable websites for eCommerce, digitally transform back-office operations and meet increased consumer demand for cashless payments – both online and in-store

Interested companies can learn more here

Visa is committed to helping small and micro businesses bounce back from the COVID-19 impact. As a company that enables digital payments at more than 61 million merchant locations around the world, Visa’s priority is to help SMBs thrive at every step.

