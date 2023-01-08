WATCH: #ABtalks Just Dropped An Episode With The Creators Of The UAE Flag And National Anthem

Did you know? H.E. Abdullah Al Maainah was only 19 years old when he designed the UAE national flag. Yup, 19 years old.

And Dr. Arif Al Sheikh is the Emirati poet and scholar who penned the lyrics for the iconic UAE national anthem that gives you goosebumps!

#ABtalks has just dropped a special episode that sheds light on how the UAE national anthem and flag came to be… directly from the stories told by the flag’s designer and writer of the anthem!

These two men have gifted the nation with lifetime treasures so which proud resident of the UAE would not want to hear from them?

Watch the full episode below on YouTube (also below!)