WATCH: An Afghani Resident In Masfut Went Out Of His Way To Pick Up A Fallen UAE Flag

In weather news, UAE residents were thrilled as rains lashed the country and strong winds swept the welcoming chill of winter across the Emirates.

In patriotic news, an Afghani man in Masfut, crossed a rain-lashed road and climbed over a divider, all to pick up a UAE flag that had been knocked off the streetlight due to the winds

Another day, another uncloaked hero.

In the video, the man picks up the flag, unrolls it, dusts off the sand, and endearingly holds it close to him as he crosses the street back. If you’re wondering where Masfut is, it is a part of the emirate of Ajman and neighbours Hatta.

Only true love can make a man do such a thing. Clearly, no one loves the UAE more than its residents. Watch the video here:

Video: IG/@hayat_naqshbandi

Hats off to this chivalrous UAE resident!

via GIPHY