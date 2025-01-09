WEEKEND HOTLIST: 5 Things To Do If You Didn’t Get Tickets To Coldplay

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

5. Learn how to cook and make soaps at this workshop to connect with Palestinian olive oil

In this experience, you will create with olive oil in two ways:

1- First you will cook with it, by making your own ka’ak bi ajwa! @hayasktchn will share her magic as you learn more about olive oil, and then you put your chef hats on to make (and indulge) in ka’ak bi ajwa 👨‍🍳

2- Then it’s time to make your own soap! @saboona.dxb will share her passion for soap making, guiding you through the process of making your own bars to take home 🧼🫒

@jenin.ae will also be there to share more about the richness of olive trees and the process of harvesting straight from the source! They will also be offering their olive oil straight from Palestine at the event for you to buy!

Registration link is at @the_bedouin_hippie bio on Instagram

Where? KAVE, AlSerkal Avenue

When? Saturday, Jan 18

Time? 2:30 pm onwards

Price? AED 285

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zein زين (@the_bedouin_hippie)

4. Watch an adaptation of the ‘Elephant/Man’ at the Junction

Joseph Merrick is an intelligent, well-read, and imaginative young man who dreams of being a hero – but the tumors on his face and arms make him a monster in the eyes of the outside world. Taken under the care of the curious and compassionate Dr. Treves, Merrick dares to dream of the life he may have known.

Based on the well-known story of the film and book, Elephant Man, this is a creative theatrical adaptation exploring the universality of being different and the humanity of the other.

Where? The Junction, AlSerkal Avenue

When? Jan 10, 11, 12

Time? 7:30 pm

Tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Junction (@junctiondubai)

3. Re-live the golden age with the Limitless Orchestra: From Strauss to Zimmer at Dubai Opera

With masterful orchestral reinventions, The Limitless Orchestra and Aleksey Igudesman revitalize the timeless works of Johann Strauss, skillfully blending the cherished compositions of the king of the waltz with the epic film music of Hollywood legend Hans Zimmer. This ingenious fusion incorporates musical styles from around the globe.

Featuring a special guest appearance by multiple Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer live on stage here in Dubai, Global Waltzing – From Johann Strauss to Hans Zimmer is an extraordinary amalgamation of compelling melodies, enchanting arrangements, and the timeless appeal of Johann Strauss’s and Hans Zimmer’s music.

Where? Dubai Opera

When? Friday and Saturday-Jan 10 & 11

Book here

2. Watch a film under the stars with Al Marmoom Film in the Desert

The 4th edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert’ is here! From sand to screen, experiences a celebration of creativity, film, and art under the stars. Enjoy 85 film screenings across 4 categories – Live Action, Documentary, Animation, and AI. Explore a vibrant market with artisan products and indulge in delicious homegrown F&B concepts, from traditional Emirati flavours to contemporary international cuisine. Engage in an AI Treasure Hunt and enjoy unique art installations.

Attend filmmaking workshops, panel discussions by industry experts, and children’s activities, including theatre mask-making, claymation, and marionette puppetry. Uncover the mysteries of the night sky with telescope observations, planetarium shows, and workshops exploring Arabian astronomy. Experience a memorable Dubai Mounted Police Unit patrol, enjoy short films showcasing their storied heritage, and a special exhibition.

Where? Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve

When? Jan 4 to 12

Free entry for people of all ages

View this post on Instagram A post shared by almarmoomfilmfest (@almarmoom.filmfest)

1. Bubble Planet is bringing the viral “kidulting” magic to Abu Dhabi

Following its world premiere in Milan and expansion into Los Angeles, London, and Singapore, the one-and-only Bubble Planet is on its way. Unleash your inner kiddo and escape into a vibrant, whimsical world of bubbles where you can let your imagination soar. This interactive experience invites you to engage your senses as you explore fantastical landscapes and dive into imaginary metaverses packed with unique optical illusions and heaps of photo ops. It’s going to be a blast! Where? Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island When? Until Feb 20 ’25 How much? Tickets will be available for purchase at bubble-planet.com with prices starting at AED95 for adults and AED75 for children

