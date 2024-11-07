Latest

Dubai Has A Vending Machine To Renew Your Driving License In 3 Minutes

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Dubai is Dubai-ing once again with this fantastic new idea: a kiosk that will renew your driving license in just 3 minutes!

A video has emerged of a Dubai resident renewing their driving license through a machine installed by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)…allowing the process to occur seamlessly in just 3 minutes!

Say goodbye to queues…woohooo.

Unless we talking about penguin queues…that’s cute.

There are 32 self-service kiosks in Dubai

The self-service kiosks allow residents and citizens to renew their driving licenses quickly and conveniently, without the need for extended waits or visits to RTA centres.

The new kiosks provide 28 different digital services related to vehicle licensing, drivers, parking, nol, and revenue management services (licensing, sales invoice, etc) and are available round the clock to meet the needs of the public. The new kiosks provide various payment options for their users, including cash, credit card, and payment via NFC technology on smartphones.

They are designed to simplify the license renewal process, requiring only a few essential steps to complete the procedure.

  • Insert your Emirates ID and pay the renewal fee using a card or cash.
  • The machine then verifies your identity and processes the renewal request.
  • In just minutes, a new, updated license is printed and issued directly from the machine.

This setup removes traditional paperwork and cuts down on time spent waiting in line, making it especially convenient for busy residents.

The RTA has installed these kiosks in key locations across Dubai

The kiosks are installed in 21 locations, including RTA’s main building, customer happiness centres, main service provider centres, and at several vital locations in the Emirate of Dubai. This particular one was in Tasjeel, Al Barsha.

By introducing this service, the RTA aligns with Dubai’s Smart City vision, leveraging technology to streamline services and reduce dependency on manual procedures, making Dubai a global leader in smart city infrastructure.

