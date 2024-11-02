Two People Pass Away In A Hotel Fire In Deira

Condolences are pouring in for two people who passed away in a devastating fire at a hotel in the Naif area of Dubai.

The fire claimed the lives of two people, who tragically succumbed to smoke inhalation. The Dubai Civil Defense was notified of the emergency, and their teams arrived on-site within six minutes.

They demonstrated the efficiency and readiness of Dubai’s emergency response services. No other casualties were reported.

Upon arrival, the Civil Defense teams initiated a swift evacuation, ensuring that other guests and hotel staff were safely escorted from the building.

Firefighters then worked to bring the flames under control, battling thick smoke and challenging conditions to prevent further casualties. They also provided crucial on-site support for those affected by smoke inhalation.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense extended its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased

Condolence messages are also pouring in on social media.