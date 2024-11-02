News

Two People Pass Away In A Hotel Fire In Deira

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Condolences are pouring in for two people who passed away in a devastating fire at a hotel in the Naif area of Dubai.

The fire claimed the lives of two people, who tragically succumbed to smoke inhalation. The Dubai Civil Defense was notified of the emergency, and their teams arrived on-site within six minutes.

They demonstrated the efficiency and readiness of Dubai’s emergency response services. No other casualties were reported.

Upon arrival, the Civil Defense teams initiated a swift evacuation, ensuring that other guests and hotel staff were safely escorted from the building.

Firefighters then worked to bring the flames under control, battling thick smoke and challenging conditions to prevent further casualties. They also provided crucial on-site support for those affected by smoke inhalation.

Recommended

Two People Pass Away In A Hotel Fire In DeiraTwo People Pass Away In A Hotel Fire In DeiraTwo New Salik Toll Gates Are About To Open In DubaiTwo New Salik Toll Gates Are About To Open In DubaiRent Prices In Dubai Might Finally See A Decline In 18 MonthsRent Prices In Dubai Might Finally See A Decline In 18 Months

The General Directorate of Civil Defense extended its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased

Condolence messages are also pouring in on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Post Views: 0
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service