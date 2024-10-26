News

The UAE Condemns The Israeli Attack On Iran

Anika Eliz Baby
By

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned recent military actions targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressing deep concerns over the ongoing escalation and its potential impact on regional security and stability.

The UAE, known for its advocacy of peaceful resolution in regional conflicts, views the situation with grave concern, fearing that prolonged hostilities could exacerbate regional tensions and endanger lives.

The UAE underscored the importance of diplomacy and peaceful coexistence as pillars of sustainable regional stability.

A statement was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)

UAE called on all involved parties to exercise the utmost self-restraint and use sound judgment to avoid further escalation. The Ministry emphasized the pressing need for risk mitigation to prevent the conflict from expanding, highlighting the UAE’s stance on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region. This call for restraint reflects the UAE’s commitment to diplomatic approaches in regional crises.

The Ministry’s statement underscored the UAE’s belief in diplomatic resolution, urging nations to resolve disputes without resorting to military action.

The Israeli military launched strikes on military bases in Iran

Israel conducted strikes on approximately 20 locations over several hours in Ilam, Khuzestan, and Tehran. The Iranian army confirmed that two soldiers were killed, stating that the attacks on Saturday targeted military bases but caused only “limited damage.” This barrage represents a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

