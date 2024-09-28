“I Want To Be In My Country In The Good And Bad Situations”: A Lebanese Citizen Talks About Going Back

“You have your Lebanon and I have mine. You have your Lebanon with her problems, and I have my Lebanon with her beauty. You have your Lebanon with all her prejudices and struggles, and I have my Lebanon with all her dreams and securities.” – Kahlil Gibran

Lovin Dubai spoke to a Lebanese citizen who- like many other Lebanese in the city- finds herself torn between the safety of Dubai and being there for her homeland during this period of difficulty.

Due to all the flight cancellations from DXB to BEY right now, she is unable to go back home. But that is all she wants to do right now.

“The whole situation is bad.”

She expresses profound concern for her parents, who are still in Lebanon and refuse to leave despite the current instability.

“The whole situation is bad. My parents are there and I’m worried about them because they don’t want to leave the country. As a family, we took a decision to stay there together. My flights have been cancelled. I’m staying here until I can book another flight. In the end, I will go back. I want to go back.”

Do you want to leave the safety of Dubai and go back to Lebanon right now?

“Dubai is safer… and I like it. But I want to be in Lebanon because that’s my country and I love my country. I want to be in my country in the good and bad situations.”

Lebanese creator and Dubai resident Yasmine Idriss Tannir shares places you can donate to right now in the reel below:

Her determination is a reflection of the resilience of the Lebanese people, who have had to brave many storms over the years

From the 2006 war to the numerous crises in 2024, the Lebanese have continuously demonstrated an unyielding ability to rebuild and persevere.

“The Lebanese are always resilient. They know how to find a solution even if there is chaos. We have seen this resilience in many incidents… from 2006 till 2024. Every time an issue arises… the Lebanese will rebuild the country again and again. Lebanese don’t know how to give up.”

This spirit of resilience gives her hope that, no matter how difficult things become, Lebanon will rise again, and she will one day return to a stronger, rebuilt nation.

