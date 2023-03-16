Weekend Hotlist: 11 Events To Look Forward To Before Summer Kicks In

Caution: Missing these events are guaranteed to cause heavy bouts of FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out)

11. The 7 top St Patrick’s Day parties in Dubai in 2023

‘Tis the season… for everyone to be IRISH!

Paddy’s Day looms on March 17 meaning it’s the one day of the year when the world becomes a sea of green to celebrate the Irish national holiday. Dubai is famous for putting on a party and for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, it’s our best foot forward, with top Irish bars across the city going big with ‘ceol agus craic galore‘. From brunches and dancing to live music to pub quizzes, there’s heaps to keep all ages entertained the whole weekend.

10. Cucina del Sul presents “The Big Backyard BBQ”

The BBQ gathering features Dubai’s most talented homegrown open fire food concepts. From ceramic smokers to custom made grilling contraptions, the Cucina cooks will be showcasing their skills on the grills, and firing up everyone’s appetite.

The event takes place at the central Yard in AlSerkal space that will be transformed into a backyard barbecue setting complete with outdoor seating, kids activities, live music and entertainment. It’s gonna be foodie heaven. Come hungry.

Where? AlSerkal Avenue

When? Saturday March 18th & Sunday March 19

Time? 10am to 10pm

9. Don’t miss out on PRATO’s enticing Mexican brunch

PRATO, the upscale restaurant at Trump International Golf Club will be hosting ‘YUCATAN’ Mexican Brunch this Saturday ONLY! The lively restaurant provides the ideal setting to relish the mouth-watering culinary creations of Yucatan, a vibrant place on the southern tip of Mexico. Expect live entertainment exuding great vibes and a charming ambience.

When? Saturday, March 18th

Time? 1 pm to 4 pm

Price? AED 199 for the non-alcoholic package | AED 249 including house beverages | AED 329 for the premium package

For reservations in PRATO, please contact Trump International Golf Club Dubai at 04 245 3988 or email reservations@skelmorehospitalitypartners.com

8. Nikki Beach Dubai Launches New VIP Cabanas

The private cabanas offer panoramic views of the entire beach club and are ideal for those seeking an exclusive and sophisticated beach club experience.

Guests have the option to dine on an eclectic menu of light and fresh salads, sushi, ceviche, and grilled seafood either in the privacy of their cabana or in the elegant bar and lounge area. VIPs can also enjoy their own private area or easily venture down to the beach club pool.

7. Shop at The Outlet Village for a chance to go home with a brand-new Tesla Model 3

Roll up for an all-out shopping spree of your favourite fashion, sports and lifestyle brands with a high-reward campaign at Dubai’s Tuscan-style shopping destination.

UAE residents and tourists who spend AED 400 at any of The Outlet Village stores may enter the draw for a chance to win the coveted car. If you hit the AED 400 spending mark at The Outlet Village, make your way to the customer service desk to present your bill. A customer service agent will help you enter the draw, which will take place on 3 April.

The lucky winner will be announced on the official The Outlet Village Instagram page and informed via email. Keep your phones on hand and follow @TheOutletVillage on Instagram to find out if you were the pick of the draw!

6. Celebrate a milestone with a Panorama Brunch at Raia

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm calls for celebration as it marks one year of success.

Join the Panorama Brunch at Raia Rooftop Bar & Lounge, located on the 6th floor of the resort. Raia offers guests sophisticated comfort within a vibrant Arabesque atmosphere as they revel in the breathtaking panoramic views of the Palm’s horizon and Dubai’s iconic skyline.

Where? Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

When? Every Saturday

Time? 1 pm to 4:30 pm

Experience unmatched brunch vibes at Raia Restaurant & Lounge.

For reservations, call +971 4 275 4444 or email raia.exoticadubai@tajhotels.com

5. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the best of Roaring Rabbit

This St. Patrick’s Day, Roaring Rabbit gets in the spirit with an unbeatably delicious offer to celebrate this special day. Guests can enjoy a special a la carte beverage menu, unlimited Irish cocktails and beers, a live DJ on the 17th March evening, and challenge their friends with some snooker, dart board, and beer pong games.

Where? Roaring Rabbit, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, the Palm, Dubai

When? Until Friday, 17th March

Time? 5 pm to 8 pm

Packages? Unlimited Irish Cocktails for AED 149 | Unlimited Irish Beers for AED 149 | Special a la carte beverage menu starting at AED 35

For reservations, call +971 4 275 4444 | restaurants.exoticadubai@tajhotels.com

4. Catch a heartwarming movie at Reel Cinemas

Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway is based on a true story of an immigrant Indian mother who battles against the Norwegian foster care system to win back the custody of her children. Download our app and book your tickets today for the drama that will tug at your heartstrings, watch it at your nearest Reel Cinemas

3. Run a half marathon at DXBike

On your mark, get set, and run. Go grab your chunk from that AED 21,000 prize money pool!

Register here

Where? DXBike Meydan

When? Saturday, March 18

Time? Registration- 5:30 am | Race- 6:30 am

2. Treat yourself to a big, juicy, Bite Me’ burger

Bite Me’ DIFC have taken the burger and casual dining concept and elevated it to offer an unparalleled after-work drinks and live entertainment venue right in the heart of Gate Avenue.

From hand-crafted cocktails, to their impressive and extensive menu, catering to all dietary requirements and tastebuds, this is the spot to unwind after a long day or kick off the weekend. Their happy hour includes amazing discounts on cocktails, wine and draft beer.

Where? Gate Avenue, DIFC

When? Happy Hour- Daily

Time? 5 pm to 8 pm

1. Head to Battle Cancer, the global fitness fundraising event

Supported by Dubai Sports Council and XDubai, this event is perfect for all abilities. This year the event is separated into two categories, Challenge and Compete.

Challenge, will allow contestants to modify weights and movements where needed, whereas Compete will set weights and standards for each workout.

Where? Dubai Harbour

When? Saturday, March 18

Time? AM heats from 8 am | PM heats from 12 pm

Price? Team of Four 1220 AED / Individual 305 AED (individuals will be placed into a team of four)

Register 45 minutes before your first workout. Or sign up to be a volunteer here

