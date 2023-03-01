The 6 Top St Patrick’s Day Parties In Dubai In 2023

‘Tis the season… for everyone to be IRISH!

Paddy’s Day looms on March 17 meaning it’s the one day of the year when the world becomes a sea of green to celebrate the Irish national holiday. Dubai is famous for putting on a party and for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, it’s our best foot forward, with top Irish bars across the city going big with ‘ceol agus craic galore‘. From brunches and dancing to live music to pub quizzes, there’s heaps to keep all ages entertained the whole weekend.

Here are the unmissable Paddy’s Day parties in Dubai in 2023

6. Kick it like a Paddy with a St Patrick’s Day Brunch at McGettigan’s JLT, Souk Madinat, City Walk and DWTC on March 17th

You know the drill… McGettigan’s are old hands at throwing phenomenal celebrations and for St. Patrick’s Day, they always go big. Book your table and expect an all-out celebration of the best of Irish on the day.

When? Friday, 17th March, 1pm – 4pm

How much? AED 199

Where? McGettigan’s JLT, Souk Madinat, City Walk

Book it in to save your table!

5. St Patricks Day at McCafferty’s kicks off at 3pm with live music and dancers all night long

The live band is ready and the epic Irish dancers are in place for the ULTIMATE special chipper brunch from 3-6pm. Expect this party to be rammed so best believe you should already have your table booked if you want a spot here for the big day.

When? March 17th, 3pm – 6pm

Where? McCafferty’s, JVC

Book it in to secure a table!

4. The Paddy Man will be at Fibbers at 2pm on Friday and there’s simply nowhere else you wanna be

For a proper dose of good aul Irish craic, make your booking at Fibber Magees DXB. Featuring live music from the Paddy Man at 2pm, Sandstorm at 8pm, and drinks deals all day. Spectac!

When? Friday, March 17

Where? Fibber Magees DXB

Book it in

3. Hit a brunch and then catch The Script live at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre Go big or go home this Paddy’s day weekend… Factory by McGettigan’s at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is hosting its first-ever Paddy’s Day brunch on Saturday 18th, so you know it’s going to be a special one. You can hit brunch hard and then hop, skip, and jump on your merry way (or, take the shuttle!) to catch The Script.

What? Brunch with a complimentary ticket to see The Script at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, including transportation, and drunch from 5pm till 7pm

How much? AED699 per person. Brunch only from AED299 (house drinks, AED349 for premium).

When? Brunch – 12pm to 4pm, Drunch – 5pm to 7pm

Book it in +971 4 230 0073 ; or book directly from McGettigan’s

2. Garden on 8 is going green with Paddy’s Day events all week Prove your Irish-creds with an Irish-themed quiz hosted by the best in the bizz, Jono and Rich from Dubai 92. Winner winner, chicken dinner, you can even win over AED10,000 in prizes on the night – BOOM!

When? 8pm – 10pm Live music from top Irish talent Greg Pearson (Thursday) and Paddyman (Friday) If live music is your jam, then steer yourself towards this garden pub where an appearance from Paddy Man on March 17 guarantees a whopper evening out with Irish trad music. When? Thursday & Friday (March 16th & 17th) from 8pm

Where? Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City

Book it in +971 58 884 3094; gardenon8@mediaonehotel.com

1. BONGO’S BINGO is back and the Paddy’s Day edition will be WILD

Think Bongo’s Bingo… on steroids. The will be a special Irish-themed edition for Paddy’s Day with the best Irish tunes, prizes, and Irish craic. NOT JUST THAT! Hold on to your 90s socks, ‘cus your fave Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle is making a special appearance at the event.

When? Saturday 17th March, doors open 7PM

How much? AED 150

Where? Zero Gravity

Book it in right here

