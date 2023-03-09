The Ultimate Paddy’s Fest Is Happening At Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

McGettigan’s are the masters at throwing a proper knees-up and for Paddy’s Day, the famous Irish bar is going BIG.

The McGettigan’s Ultimate Paddy’s Fest is kicking off on Saturday, March 18 at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre and it brings together the best of Irish food, music and craic!

The all-day party is jam-packed with entertainment and promises to be a sea of all things green with acts like The Script, The Coronas, Mundy, Lea Hart, headlining the event. Yup, you read that right! The Script, The Coronas, Mundy Lea Hart, and more are coming for the big day!

This will be the biggest Paddy’s Day party in town

Eat, drink and be Irish!

It’s a solid day of entertainment and the set-up is incredible. The festival is taking place at the open-air amphitheater where you’ll catch The Script belt out, ‘the man who can’t be moved’, and all of their biggest tunes in front of a packed crowd.

The event will be hosted by Irish RJ, DJ Fergal D’Arcy, and will also feature the talented Tone Crew and Jimmy Coup Band as support acts.

This is a 21+ event (leave the kids at home!), and it’s going to be a celebration of everything Irish. So, dress green, white, and gold for the Irish national day party that brings the whole world together for a good time!

Book your tix for the Ultimate Paddy’s Fest

Brunch it up at Media City Amphitheatre’s “The Deck”, and get food and five drinks without ever having to leave the venue

Always throwing in a deal, you can add a brunch to your ticket too.

Regular entry tickets are priced at AED 349

“Brunch + Concert” tickets are available for AED 699.

Get your tix ASAP right here

When? Saturday, March 18