Weekend Hotlist: 14 Things To Have You A Jolly Good Weekend

14. Start your morning active by going cycling with Trek Rangers

Join the Trek Rangers for a guilt-free morning regarding your workout, start bright, fresh and early to get active. They’ve got your cardio covered! Release those endorphins and have an amazing bike ride ahead!

When? Every Saturday

Time? 6 AM to 8 AM

Where? Meydan Bike Track

13. Festive lighting ceremony at The Pointe

This is the perfect way to jumpstart your weekend in the full Christmas spirit. Enjoy this dazzling lighting ceremony but that’s not all. Families can gather to watch the festive fountain and fireworks show and even get to watch a Sea Wonder Parade. You’re really getting the whole package, how cool!

Where? The Pointe

When? Today to Sunday, 25th December

Time? 7:15 pm to 9:30 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pointe (@thepointepalm)

12. Find your centre by joining this New moon circle in Motor City

With chaos comes the need to find peace and prepare yourself for the week ahead and the future. This New moon circle has reflection, meditation and Yin Yoga workshops that are essential for your inner well-being. It’s a safe space where you will learn about personal growth and empowerment, before a Yin Yoga session and New Moon Meditation. Consider this a much-needed spa day for your inner being.

When? Friday, December 23

Where? Prana House Yoga Center, Motor City

Time? 5 pm

Bookings and more info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prana House Yoga Center Dubai (@pranahouse.me)

11. Your way to a Vegetarian Xmas Feast

Jailbird and TiNDLE have the answer to the question: “Are there vegetarian options?” Vegetarians strike your dilemma, instead enjoy their plant-based menu and don’t hold back. It’s all of chicken hub’s favourite items made from plants. To make things more exciting – guests who post about their launch on Instagram can get 25% off on their next order.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jailbird (@jailbird.ae)

10. Experience Movie Magic at Aura Sky Pool

This is taking the cinema experience to new heights literally- this is your chance to watch a movie in the sky. There’s nos sleigh involved but this Christmas movie in the sky takes the trophy on getting festive. Upon buying tickets the package includes admission to the movie, a welcome reception with free-flowing bubbles, a selection of delightfully sweet and savoury canapes, popcorn, a host of exciting surprises throughout the evening and branded merchandise to take home.

When? December 24

Time? 8:30 pm

Tickets price? AED 500

Movie? Home Alone

More info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aura Skypool Dubai (@auraskypool.dubai)

9. Dine in and party like you’re in Mexico at Lila Wood-fired Taqueria

Ever been to Mexico? It’s okay if you haven’t because this place is bringing Mexico to you! From the absolutely delish food to the restaurant vibes and their authentic mouthwatering dishes! – they have it all and more! This place really is taco heaven all day-everyday! VAMOS! Make sure to head down there and have a hearty meal ASAP!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lila Taqueria (@lilataqueria)

8. Pamper yourself all the way at Cutting Edge Ladies Salon with their 50% off discounts

Here’s some good news for you and your wallets. This salon is providing all its services at half price. They also have free basement parking available, this is gonna save you a lot of time and unnecessary driving around! They’re really set on getting rid of all your worries, which is also what their happy clients promise.

Where? Silicon Central Mall, DSO

When? until December 31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Pinto | Where To Go (@imelpinto)

7. Experience true festive magic under one of the largest Christmas trees in Wafi Mall

Wafi City’s gigantic Christmas tree is one of the biggest in the entire city! Take some festive selfies, pose with the fam, or get a cute pic with Santa under this iconic Christmas tree. Buy a ticket to Santa’s grotto and enter the raffle where you can win AED10,000, a staycation and some delicious dining prizes!

You can even watch your kids graduate with official Elf training, and then they can DIY away at the pizza workshop while the parents enjoy a festive meal.

When? NOW until December 24

Where? Wafi City, Dubai

Price? 70 AED

Visit their official website for more info

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wafi City (@waficitydubai)

6. Fireworks, fireworks, fireworks!

The opening night fireworks are one of the most anticipated aspects of the Dubai Shopping Festival. This year, the skies are all set to light up the city.

When? Daily, until December 25

Where? The Beach, JBR and Bluewaters

Time? 9:30 pm

5. Mall of the Emirates is going all out with the festive spirit

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…especially in Mall of the Emirates! But the prettiest sight of all, is all the festive activities that they have lined up! Grab your loved ones and head down there for tons of on-ground activations to choose from!

Daily festive entertainment until Dec 30 th Santa meet and greet – until December 26 Santa north pole parade – until December 26 Festive market with variety of vendors – until Jan 7 Festive shopping all month long!



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mall of the Emirates (@malloftheemirates)

4. Go to the most happening New year party in town at Nova

Kick off the New Year In style at this fab party at Nova Restaurants. Grab your friends and get ready to party into the new year with free-flowing beverages, fab live entertainment and MORE!

Where? Nova Restaurants, Dubai Marina

When? Dec 31

Price? Packages start from AED800

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

3. Feel this lit new year party at Asia Asia calling out to you straight from Abu Dhabi

Bring in the New Year with a BANG! 🔥 Enjoy delish food, amazing vibes, and sparkling fireworks as you countdown to 2023 at Asia Asia 😍

When: Dec 31

When? Asia Asia, Yas Bay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by لوڤن أبوظبي | Lovin Abu Dhabi (@lovinabudhabi)

2. Central is the AD hot spot you need to pick to celebrate the end of 2022

Poppin’ fireworks, delish food, and impeccable vibes to welcome in the New Year! 😍 Central is bringing you games, food, drinks – the whole SHEBANG to this NYE Celebration 🔥

When? Dec 31

Where? Central, Yas Bay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by لوڤن أبوظبي | Lovin Abu Dhabi (@lovinabudhabi)

1. Have the cutest Christmas with dolphins and Santa at Dubai dolphinarium

Celebrate and have fun this festive season with the Dolphins and Seals in Dubai! This sounds like the next best thing after unicorns! With tickets starting from AED40, you can watch the Dolphin and Seal Show in Dubai, and interactive performances from Santa and the Wizard. Plus, get the chance to win special prizes from Joyalukkas and Babyshop at shows.

When? 24 to 31 December

Where? Dubai Dolphinarium

Time? 11 am, 2 pm & 6 pm

Bookings and more info here