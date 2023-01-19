Weekend Hotlist: 6 Events You Need To Head To RN

We’ve finally crossed into the second half of what feels like the longest month ever. The weather is chillier and honestly, no better time to get that partayyy on!

Here are some light n breezy weekend events to look forward to

via GIPHY

6. Blush n Curls salon has a great offer for your tresses

Balayage +Cut+Blowdry at AED299!

Go treat your hair to a new look… you know you need it!

Book now, Offers still going on!!

Al Barsha- Call 04 547 4333 | WhatsApp

Al Mankhool – Call 04 287 9808 | WhatsApp

Al Qusais – Call 04 265 2292 | WhatsApp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blush N Curls Ladies Salon Spa (@blush.curls)

5. Head to the first art gallery by a Turkish artist in the UAE at Al Khayat Avenue

New spot alert! Al Khayat Avenue is a unique community development project focused on art and development.

Mesmerise yourselves with the works of Turkish Artist Kemal Yazici at his new creative home- Bedia Gallery. Yazici is a contemporary abstract artist bringing to life paintings inspired by the simplicity of geometrical and organic elements and the rich culture he experienced throughout his life.

Where? Bedia Gallery, Al Khayat Avenue, Al Quoz

When? Tuesday to Sunday

Time? 10 am to 7 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bedia Art Gallery (@bediagallery)

4. 60’s summer & French Riviera at TWIGGY by La Cantine for their second anniversary

Set to the backdrop of Dubai’s favorite beach club, Twiggy by La Cantine, acclaimed DJ Pablo Fierro will also be joining in to celebrate their second anniversary. So put on your diva look and book your tables!

Sunbeds are priced at AED 350 per bed, with lounge packages starting at AED 6,000 for up to 6 guests. For more information or to reserve please contact book@twiggy.ae or 04 602 1105 or website here.

When? Feb 21

Where? Dubai Creek Club St – Port Saeed – Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twiggy by La Cantine (@twiggydubai)

3. It’s the party of a lifetime thanks to COYA MUSIC x Surf Club

COYA MUSIC is heading to Surf Club yet again for another exciting exclusive event, bringing together resident DJs and artists to the beachside party of a lifetime.

The event will be starting from noon until late bringing an exceptional lineup with Susan, COYA MUSIC’s vocalist hailing all the way from London along with Erik Hagleton, Lenna, Danny O, Dani Zavera, Demaya and BESH bringing together tribal beats with constant groove.

Where? Surf Club Dubai

When? Sunday, Jan 22

Time? Noon till 9 PM

Brunch at Surf Club: 1pm to 5 pm, soft package AED395, house AED495, bubbly AED695

For reservations at chanca, email chancadubai@coyarestaurant.ae | Tel: +971 58 194 5873

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surf Club (@surfclubdubai)

2. Gather and meditate on some live Arabic band music

Sunset grounding & meditation, bonfire & heartfelt activities, sound healing, special Arabic dinner, live music by Louay and the band with surprise guest musicians.

Where? Al Qudra desert (15 mins from motor city)

When? Saturday, Jan21

Time? 4 pm to 10 pm

Price? Single 300aed, couples 550aed

Note: special discounts for groups of 4 and more. Click here for more deets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louay Al Awam (@louayalawam)

1. Arijit Singh is performing LIVE in Dubai

For the second year in a row, Arijit Singh is BACK for another memorable show at Coca-Cola Arena on 20th January 2023! Come watch one of the most successful singers in the history of Hindi cinema perform live.

With hits like “Kesariya Tera Ishq Hai Piya” and “Tum Hi Ho” this is a show you won’t want to miss!

Tickets are available now from the link here – but hurry as they might not last.