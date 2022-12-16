Weekend Hotlist: 14 Poppin Events To Look Forward To This Weekend

Can I hear a whoop whoop for the WEEEKENDDDDD!

14. It’s Cirque De Cuisine time at Atlantis The Palm

Dubai’s biggest brunch is back! And this year it’s time to find out if you’ve been naughty or nice…

Cirque de Cuisine is a unique dining extravaganza and an all-encompassing night brunch for one night only! Roam around the Avenues and experience dishes from Atlantis’ signature restaurants, such as the world-renowned Nobu, Bread Street Kitchen, Hakkasan, Seafire, En Fuego and many more!

Explore next-level entertainment with show-stopping performances all around while you sip on free-flowing bubbly, signature drinks and premium spirits.

The party doesn’t end there! Before you head to the electrifying after-party at Wavehouse, make sure you don’t miss out on the never-ending array of desserts served at The Lost Chambers Aquarium.

Where? Atlantis, Palm Jumeirah

When? Friday, 16th December

Time? 7 pm onwards

Book your tickets here!

13. The Mubadala Championships Are Definitely Where All Tennis Lovers Need To Be

The iconic tennis championships are making a comeback for its 14th edition next month and will welcome a bunch of A-list tennis players. Watch the amazing players go head-to-head at Zayed Sports City including World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz, French and US Open finalist, Casper Ruud, and defending Champion, Andrey Rublev.

Tickets are on sale at mubadalawtc.com.

Adult tickets start from AED 95 and AED 45 for children

Three-day packages are available at a 20 % saving, guaranteeing a seat for the entire Championship

Premier hospitality tickets offer fans a premium F&B menu and courtside seating, providing prime viewing and an unparalleled experience

Save this schedule:

Saturday 17 December

Fifth-place playoff at 3pm

Men’s Semi-final 1: Not Before 5pm

Men’s Semi-final 2: Not Before 7pm

Sunday 18 December

Third-place playoff at 1pm

Men’s Championship: Not Before 3pm

Find out more about the Mubadala Championships here

12. Tour the capital with the new ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon race route

The 4th edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is back and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever! This year’s race route will take runners on a journey through the UAE’s capital. It’s time to get involved and celebrate the biggest community event in Abu Dhabi!

Where? ADNOC HQ, Corniche

When? December 17

Register here for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022 today!

11. Experience true festive magic under one of the largest Christmas trees in Wafi Mall

Wafi City’s gigantic Christmas tree is one of the biggest in the entire city! Take some festive selfies, pose with the fam, or get a cute pic with Santa under this iconic Christmas tree. Buy a ticket to Santa’s grotto and enter the raffle where you can win AED10,000, a staycation and some delicious dining prizes!

You can even watch your kids graduate with official Elf training, and then they can DIY away at the pizza workshop while the parents enjoy a festive meal.

When? NOW until December 24

Where? Wafi City, Dubai

Price? 70 AED

Visit their official website for more info

10. Sean Paul and AJ Tracey are performing live at Float Dubai

Groove like never before to the hip beats of Sean Paul and AJ Tracey this weekend!

Table reservations are highly recommended, plus free entry for ladies and couples until 1 am.

Men AED250 before 1am | AED500 after 1am

Sean Paul- Friday, Dec 16 | AJ Tracey- Saturday, Dec 17

For reservations & enquiries: +971 54 711 1171

Where? Float Dubai, Queen Elizabeth II, Port Rashid, Dubai

9. Fireworks, fireworks, fireworks!

The opening night fireworks are one of the most anticipated aspects of the Dubai Shopping Festival. This year, the skies are all set to light up the city.

When? Daily, until December 25

Where? The Beach, JBR and Bluewaters

Time? 9:30 pm

8. Mohamed Hamaki and Ahmed Saad will be performing live

This event is all set to mark the beginning of the Dubai Shopping Festival!

You can look forward to this fun festive concert by the award-winning Mohamed Hamaki and superstar Ahmed Saad, who have a bouquet of smashing hits.

Tickets will be sold on cola-cola-arena.com and dubaicalendar.com

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? December 16

7. Make some friends at this 2000s Christmas Yacht Party in Dubai Harbour

Just you and your friends on a beautiful yacht sailing through the cool winds of Dubai for three wonderful hours with some bbq, soft drinks and dance music!

To join just WhatsApp +971 585440689

Where? Dubai Harbour

When? Saturday, Dec 17

Time? 6 pm to 9 pm

6. Where will you watch Argentina vs France?

Messi or Mbappe…Who’s gonna take it home?

But most importantly, where are you gonna watch history being made? France may be joining Italy and Brazil to take home the coveted award twice in a row.

Check out this list to figure out: 21 Epic Fanzones In Dubai To Watch The FIFA World Cup

5. Treat yourself to a festive meal at Twiggy by La Cantine

Riviera reverie – that’s what Twiggy by La Cantine, the beach club and restaurant is bringing to Dubai.

A place for those who want to chill, drink and dine in an atmosphere of elegance. Bold art with specially created artwork that harks back to the sixties icon it’s named after.

This sun-dappled spot promises chic vibes and a chilled yet playful atmosphere with an upbeat soundtrack, and a Mediterranean-inspired menu – with the addition of a delectable sushi selection.

The beach is calling… picture a white sand beach leading to a 100-metre infinity pool of crystal-clear water and endless blue skies; the whole space channels the South of France spirit.

Where? Park Hyatt Dubai Lagoon

4. Mall Of The Emirates is going all out with the festive spirit

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…especially in Mall of the Emirates! But the prettiest sight of all, is all the festive setting that they have all lined up!

Daily festive entertainment until Dec 30 th Santa meet and greet – until December 26 Santa north pole parade – until December 26 Festive market with variety of vendors- Until Jan 7 Festive shopping



3. The World’s Biggest Esports Event Is Coming To Abu Dhabi This December

BLAST is an epic weekend of gaming, esports, entertainment and much more with the world’s best gamers competing for a $1 million prize pool and a shot at global glory.

Confirmed teams NAVI, FaZe Clan, Team Vitality, Heroic, Outsiders, Team Liquid, OG Esports and G2 Esports

Where? Etihad Arena

When? Saturday and Sunday- December 17 and 18

How much?

Students pay AED50

Standard tickets from AED115

Get your tickets here!

2. Re-watch the Christmas classic Home Alone at Kite beach for FREE

To celebrate the Christmas season, Kite Beach will be hosting a movie screening of family favourite festive film – Home Alone. The movie night is free to attend with comfy beanbags available on a first-come-first-served basis, so make sure to round up the crew and head there early to secure a spot. The film will be shown on a huge cinema screen set up in the beach huts with popcorn to enjoy during the screening, all movie lovers need to do is sit back and relax! A perfect activity that the full family can enjoy, where better to spend a Saturday evening than next to the beach watching a classic Christmas film. When? Saturday 17th December Time? 7 pm to 9 pm Where? Kite Beach, Dubai Price? Free to attend

1. Liquid Sunsets: Sunset Sessions, Venus Beach Club

Embracing the glamour of Dubai and the flair of the Amalfi Coast, lounge about and enjoy the vibes that build throughout the day.

A DJ takes to the decks from 2pm, spinning deep house and soulful music. Special guests will also be monthly, including renowned DJ and Caesars Entertainment and Nightlife Director Aneesh Gera, who has created official remixes for three Grammy Artists, including Ashanti.

From 5 pm to 8 pm, guests can also enjoy a special aperitivo drinks selection that includes Venus’ famous spritz.

Every Friday from 10 am to 8 pm

Weekend Day Pass AED 450 with 50% redeemable on food and beverage.

DJ from 2 pm to 8 pm

Aperitivo drinks from 5 pm to 8 pm