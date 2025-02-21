WEEKEND HOTLIST: 6 Ways To Embrace Your Time Off

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

6. Five chefs are going to redefine street food in the lanes of Alserkal Avenue

This weekend, CarniStore @carnistore is bringing five top chefs out of their kitchens and onto the streets and lanes of Alserkal Avenue. This revolutionary experience is gonna be street food with a twist—casual bites transformed with the finesse of fine dining, a true culinary alchemy.

Kelvin Cheung, Jesse Blake, Sara Aqel, Khaled, Hadrien Villedieu will be bringing their A game, so YOU need to bring your hungry bellies!

Where? Alserkal Avenue

When? Feb 23

Time? 1 pm to 7 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alserkal Avenue (@alserkalavenue)

5. Fracs is a bold new healthy snack you need to try

Fracs, a homegrown UAE brand, is revolutionizing healthy snacking with its innovative freeze-dried fruit snacks. Made from 100% natural fruit with no added sugar or preservatives, Fracs uses advanced freeze-drying technology to retain nutrients while delivering a satisfying crunch. Available in 11 vibrant flavours—including Kiwi, Mango, and Red Dragon Fruit—Fracs offers a fun and nutritious option for families and health-conscious individuals. Founded by two Dubai-based moms, Fracs was created to provide a wholesome yet enjoyable snack.

Now available exclusively on Deliveroo!

Where? They’ll also be at the RIPE Market, Police Academy this weekend

When? Saturday and Sunday- Feb 22 & 23

4. Catch the soulful Arooj Aftab live at Zabeel Theatre

Declared “the coolest rock star in the world right now,” by UNCUT magazine, Arooj Aftab, released her fourth solo album, Night Reign (Verve), to universal acclaim, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Jazz Album, while the song “Raat Ki Rani” was tabbed for Best Global Music Performance.

The album expands on the musical universe Aftab has created over the years. Night Reign features an all-star cast of musicians (Cautious Clay, Vijay Iyer, Elvis Costello, James Franceis, Moor Mother, Joel Ross), united beneath the steady, brilliant hand of the queen of the night. As put by the Wall Street Journal, “[Night Reign’s] beauty is self-evident, and it stands on its own” which helps explain its inclusion across so many Best of 2024 album lists.

Where? Zabeel Theatre

When? Tuesday, Feb 25

Time? Starts at 8 pm

Book your tickets!

3. The much-anticipated Dubai Canal Run is back for its 6th edition

With 1,500 runners aged 3 to 70+ expected to hit the track, this isn’t just another race—it’s a community movement! Whether you’re up for a 3km fun run, a 5km challenge, or a hardcore 10km dash, the Dubai Canal Run is all about pushing limits, connecting with fellow fitness buffs, and soaking in those stunning canal-side views.

Where? Dubai Canal, D3

When? Feb 22

Spots are filling fast so make sure you register ASAP!

2. Gulfood is here for just two more days

Dubai World Cuisine will celebrate this fusion through a series of 7 exclusive four, six and eight-hands dinners. Internationally renowned chefs such as culinary royalty Alain Ducasse as well as Romain Meder, Fredrik Berselius and Deepanker Khosla will collaborate with some of Dubai’s top culinary talents, including Giovanni Papi, Mohamed Orfali, Vladimir Mukhin, and more to create bespoke fine-dining menus.

There are two more exclusive dinners showcasing the fusion of innovative cooking techniques, regional ingredients, and international influences will include the below pairings:

Feb 20th: Dinner at Orfali Bros (2 sittings – 7pm & 9:30pm) – by Chef Mohamed Orfali, one of the three brothers behind the Middle East and North Africa’s best restaurant – Orfali Bros in Dubai, with Fredrik Berselius of two-Michelin Star Brooklyn-based restaurant Aska

– by Chef Mohamed Orfali, one of the three brothers behind the Middle East and North Africa’s best restaurant – Orfali Bros in Dubai, with Fredrik Berselius of two-Michelin Star Brooklyn-based restaurant Aska Feb 21st: Dinner at Armani Amal at 7pm – by Rohit Sharma, Executive Chef at Armani/Amal presenting innovative regional Indian cuisine, with Deepanker Khosla – the creative force behind Thailand’s one Michelin Star restaurant Haoma

For more information on Gulfood 2025, and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.gulfood.com

Dubai World Cuisine: Prices vary. Contact the respective restaurants directly for bookings.

1. Welcome to the Wonderverse: House of Hype is now open

The hype is real! House of Hype has officially landed in Chinatown, Dubai Mall, bringing an immersive world of art, fashion, and tech to the city. Expect next-level experiences, bold creativity, and a whole lot of fun. It’s open NOW—go check it out!

Time? Open daily from 10 am – 12 pm

Where? Level One, Chinatown, Dubai Mall

Price? General admission AED 149

Get Your Tickets!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House Of Hype (@househype)

