Latest

WEEKEND HOTLIST: 5 Ways To Make The Most Of It!

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!    

5. Beat the summer blues with LDC Kitchen + Coffee’s new summer supper club 

Perfect for those staying in the city for the season, the Summer Supper Club promises an indulgent three-course dinner at a steal. Featuring a mouthwatering selection of comfort food and LDC signatures, this three-course menu comes with two starters, one main, one side and one dessert.

Diners can choose from a variety of options to start with, including the much-loved Pizza Pockets, fresh Falafel Salad Bowl, crispy Cod Fish Croquettes, or succulent Chicken Tenders. For the main course, experience classics like the spicy Rigatoni Arrabbiata, hearty Tantan Ramen, cheesy Pepperoni Pizza, Vegan Green Curry, or bite into LDC’s best burgers, among others. Guests can also pair their mains with a selection of delicious sides. No meal is complete without dessert, and the Summer Supper Club offers a sweet finale with options like Affogato, Granita & Fresh Berries, Buttermilk Pancakes, French Toast, or a double scoop of delicious ice cream.

More like this
WEEKEND HOTLIST: 5 Ways To Make The Most Of It!WEEKEND HOTLIST: 5 Ways To Make The Most Of It!Mo Vlogs Travelled To Romania For A One-On-One Training Session With Andrew TateMo Vlogs Travelled To Romania For A One-On-One Training Session With Andrew TateMr. Cricket Reflects On India’s T20 World Cup Victory After 17 YearsMr. Cricket Reflects On India’s T20 World Cup Victory After 17 Years

To top it all off, diners will enjoy unlimited local water to keep cool and hydrated throughout their meal.

Where? Across all LDC Kitchen + Coffee outlets: One JLT,  DIFC Gate Building 4, SZR, Dubai Media City, Mira Town Centre

When? Daily, from 4 pm till closing

Price? AED 78 per person

4. The Palm Arena by Myami is all set to be your home of sport this summer

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, in partnership with dedicated online dining platform MoreCravings by Marriott Bonvoy, launches the first-ever Palm Arena by Myami, just in time for the incredible international sports events lined up throughout the summer. 

Located on the iconic Palm West Beach, all the live action will be broadcast on multiple large screens strategically placed throughout the venue. They’ve also got quiz nights, rokake, big rugby weekend breakfast, themed nights…and happy hour! 

Where? Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

When? Until July 14

For bookings and more information, call +971 4 666 1430, email dine.palmjumeirah@marriotthotels.com or visit https://www.morecravings.com/en/venues/the-arena-by-myami

3. Mo Vlogs and Abdu Rozik are stepping into the boxing ring

Historic fight incoming! Social Knockout 3 is back at Coca-Cola Arena on July 6, and it’s going to be EPIIICC. Social media superstar and Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik is squaring off against social media influencer Erali Boyqobilov. UAE’s number one YouTuber and Vlogger Mo Vlogs will also be making his highly anticipated boxing debut. He will be taking on his former close friend Shero, in a fight that has a lot of history. Former BFFs fighting? Now that’s SPICY! Grab the popcorn, this is going to be one for the ages!

When? July 6 2024

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

Price? Tickets start at AED 150

2. Unleash your inner diva at not one but three ladies’ nights at Dubai’s Paramount Hotel Midtown

Every Wednesday, Paramount Hotel Midtown invites you to indulge in an exquisite ladies’ night experience across three distinct venues under one glamorous roof.

Elevate your evening at Malibu Sky Lounge and Bar, perched on the 64th floor with stunning panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline. Ladies can enjoy three hours of unlimited cocktails and house beverages by the pool every Wednesday from 8 pm till 11 pm, and savour a 20% discount on dining, all for AED 129.

Delight in Italian charm every Wednesday from 8 pm till 11 pm at Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant. For AED 129, enjoy three hours of free-flowing cocktails and house beverages, plus a 20% discount on delectable dishes.

A chic bar setting, Melrose Bar & Lounge offers an elegant escape every Wednesday from 8 pm till 11 pm.Get glammed up with your gals and dance the night away for just AED 129. It’s unlimited cocktails and house beverages, and 20% off food.

Where? Paramount Hotel Midtown

When? Every Wednesday

Time? 8 pm to 11 pm

For more information and reservations, visit www.paramounthotelsdubai.com or message us on WhatsApp +97 152 11 03 943

1. Modesh World is back for the summer (FREE ENTRY!)

This free-to-enter indoor edutainment extravaganza invites you to join Modesh and his friend Dana on a year-round adventure filled with themed games, learning zones and fun activities for both kids and adults. There’s heaps of fun to be had with nine inflatable attractions to bounce around on, thrilling summer camps to join and a wide array of rides and gaming experiences to enjoy. Whether you’re planning a grand birthday celebration or simply looking to indulge in mouth-watering treats from over 20 food stalls, Modesh World offers something for everyone.

Where? Halls 3-8, Dubai World Trade Centre

When? Until August 18

Time? Weekdays: Mon – Thurs 10 am to 10 pm | Weekends: Fri – Sun 10 am to 12 am

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Modesh (@mymodesh)

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Income Tax: Oman Moves Closer To Gulf First

ALSO READ: Summertime Sadness: Rescue Workers Share Horrifying Dangers Of Leaving Pets With Strangers

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone. 

Shopping
See more
More like this