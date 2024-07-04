WEEKEND HOTLIST: 5 Ways To Make The Most Of It!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

5. Beat the summer blues with LDC Kitchen + Coffee’s new summer supper club

Perfect for those staying in the city for the season, the Summer Supper Club promises an indulgent three-course dinner at a steal. Featuring a mouthwatering selection of comfort food and LDC signatures, this three-course menu comes with two starters, one main, one side and one dessert.

Diners can choose from a variety of options to start with, including the much-loved Pizza Pockets, fresh Falafel Salad Bowl, crispy Cod Fish Croquettes, or succulent Chicken Tenders. For the main course, experience classics like the spicy Rigatoni Arrabbiata, hearty Tantan Ramen, cheesy Pepperoni Pizza, Vegan Green Curry, or bite into LDC’s best burgers, among others. Guests can also pair their mains with a selection of delicious sides. No meal is complete without dessert, and the Summer Supper Club offers a sweet finale with options like Affogato, Granita & Fresh Berries, Buttermilk Pancakes, French Toast, or a double scoop of delicious ice cream.

To top it all off, diners will enjoy unlimited local water to keep cool and hydrated throughout their meal.

Where? Across all LDC Kitchen + Coffee outlets: One JLT, DIFC Gate Building 4, SZR, Dubai Media City, Mira Town Centre

When? Daily, from 4 pm till closing

Price? AED 78 per person

4. The Palm Arena by Myami is all set to be your home of sport this summer

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, in partnership with dedicated online dining platform MoreCravings by Marriott Bonvoy, launches the first-ever Palm Arena by Myami, just in time for the incredible international sports events lined up throughout the summer.

Located on the iconic Palm West Beach, all the live action will be broadcast on multiple large screens strategically placed throughout the venue. They’ve also got quiz nights, rokake, big rugby weekend breakfast, themed nights…and happy hour!

Where? Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

When? Until July 14

For bookings and more information, call +971 4 666 1430, email dine.palmjumeirah@marriotthotels.com or visit https://www.morecravings.com/en/venues/the-arena-by-myami

3. Mo Vlogs and Abdu Rozik are stepping into the boxing ring

Historic fight incoming! Social Knockout 3 is back at Coca-Cola Arena on July 6, and it’s going to be EPIIICC. Social media superstar and Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik is squaring off against social media influencer Erali Boyqobilov. UAE’s number one YouTuber and Vlogger Mo Vlogs will also be making his highly anticipated boxing debut. He will be taking on his former close friend Shero, in a fight that has a lot of history. Former BFFs fighting? Now that’s SPICY! Grab the popcorn, this is going to be one for the ages!