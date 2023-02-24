Weekend Hotlist: 6 Things That Will Have You Dancing Into March

The weekend is here and so is the fun. There are so many things to do in these fleeting days of winter… so make the most of it!

Here are some ideas to inspire your weekend fun

via GIPHY

6. The Sikka Art Fair is back in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

Art enthusiasts…this is your heaven!

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikh Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, The Sikka Art and Design Festival is an annual artistic celebration to celebrate the emirate’s growing creative and cultural landscape…you cannot miss it!

Where? Al Fahidi

When? Until March 5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sikka Art & Design Platform (@sikkaplatform)

5. Adopt the love of your life at the Dubai Petshop

Who doesn’t want a pet dog? Do remember that pre-approval is required.

Where? The Petshop Megastore, DIP 1

When? Saturday, Feb 25

Time? 11 am to 2pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stray Dogs Center (@straydogscenter)

4. Get 15% off any hair service at Chill Salon

Chill Salon, the British-owned hairstylist for both men and women brings in 2023 with an interiors glow-up; a new aesthetic of unpretentious yet inherently luxe in its redesigned Marina salon.

Chill Salon is offering all new customers 15% off any hair service, and all existing customers a complimentary hair treatment with any booked hair service until the end of March – just in time for Dubai’s great weather, celebrating a season of really, really great hair.

Where? Intercon Hotel Dubai marina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chill Salon (@chillsalondubai)

3. Attend the International Horse Jumping Championship

250 horses and riders from 12 countries are jumping in a world-class championship. On Saturday, you can also expect to see the team at Skydive Dubai who will parachute into the event.

Tons of other family activities lined up too- dog adoption, free fitness sessions including laughter yoga, arts and crafts, a magic show and dance performances in collaboration with Beit Fann- a local music centre. There will also be a fashion show!

The event is FREE for all.

Where? The Sustainable City

When? Until Feb 26

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sustainable City, Dubai (@thesustainablecity)

2. The Oman Insurance and Bupa Global Annual Dubai Canal Run is back

The Dubai Canal Run is happening on February 26 and is organised by RaceME Events. It’s a flat run and there will be plenty of water and aid stations along the way.

Register now to ensure your space.

Where? Dubai Water Canal, Jumeirah

When? Sunday, Feb 26

Time? 7 am (opens at 6am)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Canal Run (@dubaicanalrun)

1. World Cup Stars are going against Asian stars at the Welfare Sports Festival

The largest humanitarian sport event in Asia is taking place in Dubai under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Asian Paralympic Committee is hosting the Welfare Sports Festival for People of Determination in Asia.

Expect big names like Ronaldinho, Kafu, Aldair and Romario among others!

Where? Al Wasl Club, Za’abeel stadium

When? Tuesday, Feb 28

Time? 7 pm

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Announces 3-Day Amnesty-Style Overstay Visa Initiative

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

Read next: An Employee Lost AED 13,000 After Responding To Fake Emails From His Boss