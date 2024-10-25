Dubai Fitness Challenge: Burn Calories To Win Prizes At This FREE GymBox Pop-Up

It’s that time of the year where everyone gets moving for 30 minutes a day for 30 days…the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is HERE folks! From October 26 to November 24, Dubai will transform into an active fitness destination with community sports hubs located across the city, offering everything from cycling and running to yoga and the latest fitness trends.

As part of the DFC, Wellfit is back for a second year with its free GymBox pop-up concept, bringing signature fitness classes to three exciting locations over 30 days

This annual celebration, organized by Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy & Tourism has inspired millions to embrace a healthier lifestyle. If you’re looking for a fun, engaging way to get involved, Wellfit has you covered.

There’s no need to pre-register—just show up, work out and enjoy!

Wellfit’s GymBox will rotate every 10 days, kicking off at Meydan Community, moving to Jumeirah Village Triangle and wrapping up at the Palm Jumeirah. Each location will feature a special hero event to celebrate before the GymBox moves to its next destination. Whether you’re joining a coached class or working out solo, Wellfit’s outdoor pop up GymBox promises an amazing fitness experience.

The challenge runs throughout the DFC, with Wellfit offering its signature classes like Fortify, Ignite, Lift, as well as Yoga, Pilates and Zumba.

Burn the most calories to WIN exciting prizes

Track your progress with a MyZone heart rate monitor provided upon arrival (on a first come, first served basis).

Those who burn the most calories at each location will be rewarded with exciting prizes, ranging from dining and nutrition packages to fitness gear and wellness products.

Mark your calendars for Wellfit’s GymBox:

• Oct 26 – Nov 4: Meydan Polo Residence Park, Meydan

• Nov 5 – Nov 12: Community Park, JVT

• Nov 13 – Nov 24: Nakheel Mall, The Palm

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to challenge yourself during this year’s DFC with Wellfit’s signature work outs. For the full class schedule, visit: Wellfit Class Timetable.