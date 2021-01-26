OPINION: What's Coming Next? What COVID Restrictions Could Like In Dubai In 2021

The last time we saw coronavirus cases increasing at such a high rate the UAE imposed strict curfews and a nationwide lockdown. Dubai: A city under the guidance of a visionary leader and excelling government bodies that ALWAYS have a plan B. With that being said, you can be assured that the city has a plan for anything the pandemic throws its way… ESPECIALLY with Expo 2020 on the horizon. And putting it in context with the recent spike of COVID infections, you best believe that Dubai will pull all stops to curb the spread of the virus as fast and effectively as possible. Residents, visitors and global spectators are already well aware that the UAE has laid out plans to vaccinate half its population by the end of March 2021, but the road to recovery ain’t a short ride And while the vaccination drive is being pushed in full throttle, a number of strict COVID-19 safety measures have had to be revised and re-implemented to prevent the infections from surging any further.

From reducing the number of people at gatherings to a temporary ban on entertainment: Authorities recently amended a whole bunch of COVID-19 regulations as a result of the UAE’s uptick of cases The updated measures have been put in place to help curb the spread of the virus and to protect residents and visitors.

The last time we saw coronavirus cases increasing at such a high rate (March 2020) the UAE imposed strict curfews and a nationwide lockdown Which could possibly become a reality that we have to re-live if infections continue to climb. Certainly not a lockdown, but a nightly curfew along with a national disinfection drive may be something re-imposed. Currently, the UAE is witnessing infections rising by 3000 each day for the last couple of weeks. Recently it was made clear by Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, that private events, parties and meetings are the primary causes behind the surge in COVID-19 cases in the UAE. Following this, Dubai took immediate measures to tackle the issue by reducing the number of people at gatherings and private parties to 10 persons from the previous allowance of 30 people. However, this could possibly pan out into a nightly curfew to prevent gatherings and late-night party scenes altogether for a good week or so. In the case this happens, businesses will drastically be impacted but when the choice is health or economy, the decision is clear.

However, being a tourism and business hub here in the Middle East, Dubai is resisting a full-fledged lockdown that could severely impact its travel-dependent economy

You’ve not done a lockdown until you’ve done a UAE lockdown #Covid_19 https://t.co/I4GXpmJeoz — Lizzi Stead (@LizziStead) January 25, 2021

A new Dubai Health Authority chief, Dr Alawi AlSheikh Ali, was further appointed to “help steer and revitalise Dubai Government operations” In light of the recent COVID developments in the country, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, appointed a new Director-General at Dubai Health Authority (DHA). Dr Alawi AlSheikh Ali took the place of Humaid al-Qutami, who held the position since 2018.

Increased social distancing in public transits, re-introducing commercial centres operating at half the capacity: Safety measures tightening across the board… but the question is when and how.