Why This Ai Powered Speaker is The Ultimate Gift For Everyone!

What do you get the person who has everything? Well, friends, these new speakers just landed in our inbox, and they’re packed with unique, UAE-friendly gadgets that could be the must-have tech product of the holiday season!

Looking for a gift that’s thoughtful, useful, and a little bit magical this Christmas? Meet Yasmina smart speakers. With three options: Yasmina Mini, Midi, and the brand-new Max, these aren’t just gadgets; they’re designed to fit seamlessly into your family’s life, blending technology with a personal touch.

This is your personal AI genie

What makes Yasmina stand out is the bilingual AI assistant built into every speaker. It is powered by an advanced large language model (LLM). Whether you’re chatting in Arabic or English, Yasmina responds in a way that feels natural and human. From quick tips like how to brew the perfect Arabic coffee to more complex questions, Yasmina’s always ready to help. Simply ask, “Yasmina, what amount of beans do I need for 2 cups of Arabic coffee?”

This superb level of personalization will blow you away

Yasmina doesn’t just play music; it gets to know everyone in the house. It can recognize up to four family members and recommend music based on their tastes. Plus, Yasmina buyers get a free 90-day subscription to Yango Play, which unlocks an extensive library of movies, TV shows, mini-games, music, and more!

It’s a slick command centre that fits seamlessly into UAE homes

Yasmina is more than just a speaker, it’s a smart home assistant, too. You can use voice commands to control lights, adjust the temperature, or check your calendar. And for homes in the GCC, it offers thoughtful features like Quran recitation, playing the Adhan, and an LED screen to keep you informed at a glance.

It’s practical, stylish, and full of features that make life easier, whether it’s simplifying your day-to-day or just setting the right vibe at home.