Win A Luxury SUV And Enjoy Unbeatable September Deals At Unisat Ajman!

September is here, and so are some of the hottest deals you’ll find this side of the desert. Unisat Emirates in Ajman is rolling out the red carpet for you with a chance to WIN a Luxury SUV! That’s right—spend AED 100 or more on any Chivas Regal product and you could be cruising in style.

Unisat Emirates isn’t just about fantastic giveaways; it’s also your go-to spot for exceptional deals on a wide range of beverages. Whether you’re a vino connoisseur or a spirit enthusiast, these offers are sure to tickle your taste buds:

Vines Galore: Find incredible discounts on a diverse selection of vines. From the rarest finds to your everyday favorites, Unisat has it all. Don’t forget to take advantage of the “WoW Vines on Wednesday” and enjoy up to 20% off on selected Vino!

Premium spirits for AED 899 Premium spirits Blue Label LTR at AED 849 Premium spirits starting at AED 229 Premium bubbles Brut Gold, 75cl at AED 1,111 Premium spirits from AED 135 Premium spirits starting from AED 240

Check out these stellar sales: Bundle Up: Score big with these special offers: Buy a twin pack of hops and get 2 glasses free! Grab a twin pack of soirits 12YO and get 18YO spirits the house. Purchase a case of beverages and receive a free 6-pack cooler bag.

Shop smart and save big WITHOUT a liquor license

Unisat makes shopping easy and rewarding. No liquor license? No problem! Stock up on your favorites and enjoy even more perks. Spend AED 500 or more and get extra drinks on top of your purchase. It’s the perfect way to enjoy more of what you love.

The Need-to-Know

Location: Unisat Emirates, Ajman

Unisat Emirates, Ajman Contact: Call 056-1199527 or +971-561199520 for more details

Call 056-1199527 or +971-561199520 for more details Delivery: Free home delivery in Ajman on orders over AED 200 (same-day delivery available for orders placed until 11pm)

Free home delivery in Ajman on orders over AED 200 (same-day delivery available for orders placed until 11pm) Find It: Locate Unisat Ajman on Google Maps

Locate Unisat Ajman on Google Maps Stay Informed: Follow Unisat on Instagram for daily updates, contests, and giveaways

Follow Unisat on Instagram for daily updates, contests, and giveaways Website: HERE

Don’t miss out on the chance to drive home in style and take advantage of these amazing offers. Visit Unisat Emirates today and make your luxury dreams a reality!