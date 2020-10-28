Win UNREAL Rewards Like Staycays And Air Pods Pro For Just A Couple Hundred Steps This DFC

Fitze app is all ’bout that go big or GO HOME kinda life and that applies to their prizes toooo, that believe you me, are really WORTH competing for.

But you’re competing with yourself really, because 200k steps and 30 days later you’ll be able win saaa-weeet rewards. Tempted? Just WAIT til you see the prizes;

Staycays, AED200 American Rag Cie vouchers, Air Pods Pro, food and salad bar vouchers and a lot more during this Dubai Fitness Challenge…

All. Thanks. To. Fitze. The UAE’s first-ever fitness rewards-based app.

The fitness tracking app is putting up 150 INSANE rewards for grabs!! So you’ll be able to win daily for 30 days straight from October 30… and the comp will be open to join until November 8.

Throw your excuses out the door and do it for the freebiessss!