Win UNREAL Rewards Like Staycays And Air Pods Pro For Just A Couple Hundred Steps This DFC
Fitze app is all ’bout that go big or GO HOME kinda life and that applies to their prizes toooo, that believe you me, are really WORTH competing for.
But you’re competing with yourself really, because 200k steps and 30 days later you’ll be able win saaa-weeet rewards. Tempted? Just WAIT til you see the prizes;
Staycays, AED200 American Rag Cie vouchers, Air Pods Pro, food and salad bar vouchers and a lot more during this Dubai Fitness Challenge…
All. Thanks. To. Fitze. The UAE’s first-ever fitness rewards-based app.
The fitness tracking app is putting up 150 INSANE rewards for grabs!! So you’ll be able to win daily for 30 days straight from October 30… and the comp will be open to join until November 8.
Throw your excuses out the door and do it for the freebiessss!
Getting involved is easy, you need to count your steps here and you might need to up your steps action just a little bit!
Download the app for FREEEEEE and walk to your free pods!!
You need to download the fitness app that REWARDS you for every step you take, where you can unlock abundant discounts and vouchers (hello treats!) and take part in HEAPS of fitness challenges that’ll motivate you to work out even more.
It’s actually the only fitness rewards app in the UAE that’ll turn your steps into coins, launched with a mission to incorporate health and fitness into the day to day lives of UAE residents. So if you’re the type of person who needs a little push in the right direction: THIS. IS. IT!
Download Fitze here.
Important bits:
This comp launches on October 30 and will be open for all users to join until November 6.
Everything you need to about the DFC 30 days 200k steps challenge is on Fitze.